H&C Distilling Co. in Las Vegas earns gold medals for whiskey

Downtown’s H&C Distilling Co., owned by the co-founders of the popular Fremont East watering hole The Griffin, had an impressive showing at the prestigious 2017 World Spirit Awards. Both their Smoke Wagon Uncut Unfiltered Straight Bourbon Whiskey and their Smoke Wagon Private Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey received Double Gold Medals.

In addition, their Small Batch Bourbon took home gold, while their Silver Dollar Vodka won silver.

“I’m beyond ecstatic — over the moon. This exceeded our wildest expectations,” says co-owner Jonathan Hensleigh.

To see what all the fuss is about, both of the double gold winners are available at local Total Wine & More locations and at bars at New York-New York, MGM Grand and Bellagio. And, of course, The Griffin.

Joshua Bianchi is the new executive chef of Alize at the Palms. Bianchi has spent time in the kitchens of Drai’s Beachclub, Daniel Boulud Brasserie, Tableau and Picasso, among others.

Chef Beni Velazquez is once again cooking in downtown Las Vegas. The man who made Bar + Bistro one of the Arts District’s earliest successes is creating the bar food such as paninis, pretzels and pizza bagels for the new Neonopolis nightclub The Nerd. The chef also has been hinting about bringing his signature tapas and small plates back to a restaurant in the neighborhood.

