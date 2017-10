CraftHaus Brewery on Friday launched a beer branded as Silver State in observance of Nevada Day.

The can design features Frenchman’s Peak and was done by head brewer Steve Brockman. The Henderson brewery offered complimentary brewery tours and other promotions to mark the launch.

Silver State is available year around in 12-ounce, 6-pack cans as well as on draft. Distribution in Clark County is handled by Bonanza Beverage.