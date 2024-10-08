Henderson restaurant named Nevada’s top taco spot

Among the taco selections are fried cod, chicken, pork belly and carne asada.

Tacos from Aroma Latin American Cocina in Henderson, clockwise from lower left: pork belly, carne asada, fried cod and chicken. (Aroma Latin American Cocina)

What’s that Aroma? It’s the smell of winning tacos.

Aroma Latin American Cocina in Henderson recently was named the best taco spot in Nevada on Yelp’s list of best taco spots in every state for 2024.

Chef and co-founder Steve Kestler opened the restaurant in 2021 to showcase the cooking of his native Guatemala and other Latin American cuisines, as shaped by his family traditions and by his time at leading Las Vegas restaurants such as Bouchon Bistro from chef Thomas Keller, Bazaar Meat by José Andrés and EDO Tapas & Wine.

The Yelp citation praised the pork belly taco filled with luscious meat braised for 30 hours, but carne asada, chicken and fried cod tacos also take pride of place, variously scattered with cotija and pickled onions.

It’s been a big couple of years for Aroma and chef Kestler. The restaurant topped the list of Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in the U.S. for 2023 and came in at No. 2 among the platforms’s top 25 Mexican places for 2024.

This year, Kestler was named a James Beard Award finalist in the Best Chef: Southwest category, and Aroma made the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s inaugural list of the top 100 restaurants in the city.

Aroma Latin American Cocina is at 2877 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson. Visit aromalatinamericancocinanv.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.