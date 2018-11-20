Here are the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in the US

Thanksgiving Day table. (Getty Images)

Stuffing. Mac and cheese. Mashed potatoes. Green bean casserole. What’s your go-to Thanksgiving side dish?

If you live on the West Coast, the answer is apparently salad, according to a poll by Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight.

FiveThirtyEight, which partnered with Survey Monkey on the project in 2015, sought to find out what people enjoy eating most on Thanksgiving.

The poll, which has begun circulating on social media again as we get closer to Thanksgiving on Thursday, found that the Southeast opts for mac and cheese as its side dish of choice while New England prefers squash.

Here’s what your part of America eats on Thanksgiving. https://t.co/WDpqVXnoSY pic.twitter.com/4drVC50DJ3 — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 18, 2018

If you’re celebrating Thanksgiving in Texas, get ready to indulge in cornbread as that is supposedly the region’s favorite side dish. And if you’re in the Midwest, you’ll likely be eating rolls and biscuits with your dinner.

One dish noticeably missing from the list is arguably one of the biggest favorites: stuffing.

FiveThirtyEight found that there is one dish that the country can apparently agree as the Thanksgiving dessert of choice: pumpkin pie.

Beyond pumpkin pie, the poll concluded that New England and the Middle Atlantic also enjoy apple pie while the South is fond of pecan pie and sweet potato pie. The Midwest and the West apparently opt for cherry pie.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.