High-end Strip food hall adds restaurants and expands

Eataly, the hall of Italian food and drink at Park MGM, is marking its sixth anniversary with its first significant build-out since the hall debuted in December 2018. Two new concepts, replacing the Wine Shop on the lower level of Eataly, lead the project and are set to open on Dec. 27.

Eataly Bar

The concept features a horseshoe bar, light woods, greenery accents, indoor-outdoor seating and large-screen televisions, in keeping with Park MGM as a draw for sports fans because of its proximity to T-Mobile Arena and, a bit farther away, Allegiant Stadium.

The bar offers about a dozen Italian spritzes, craft cocktails and Italian wines, plus a selection of bruschette to complement the beverages. Eataly Bar also offers Drinks to Go — cocktails and wine guests can carry away to sip elsewhere at Eataly.

Pizza al Padellino

This pizza counter, whose name means “pan pizza” in Italian, lies adjacent to Eataly Bar. The counter features fast made-to-order pies baked in small round pans, which produces a browned, slightly crisp cornice and a softer crust within. This padellino style is a specialty of Torino, the capital of the Piedmont region of Italy and the city where Eataly began.

Guests choose toppings such as fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and seasonal ingredients. Pies may be ordered from the pizza counter and delivered to Eataly Bar.

A roomier market kitchen

Cucina del Mercato, the open dining area at Eataly, has added almost 120 seats. Customers may order from any counter and have their food delivered to the table, or they may scan a QR code at table to place an order (or multiple orders) directly.

The additional seating at Cucina del Mercato follows the first phase of renovations this year that introduced three stations: Le Polpette, serving traditional Italian meatballs and burgers; La Pasta Fresca, where fresh pasta is prepared daily; and La Carne e Il Pesce, a showcase of sustainably sourced meats and seafood. Visit eataly.com.

