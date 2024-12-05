55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

High-end Strip food hall adds restaurants and expands

Eataly, the Italian food and drink hall at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip, is seen in this und ...
Eataly, the Italian food and drink hall at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip, is seen in this undated photo. (Eataly)
More Stories
A sign at a McDonald's restaurant is displayed on April 29, 2024, in Albany, Ore. (AP Photo/Jen ...
McDonald’s confirms it’s bringing back ‘cult following’ menu item
A 2-pound lobster while chile lobster cream sauce from Amaya Modern Mexican, set to debut in th ...
High-end Mexican restaurant sets opening date on the Strip
Participants in the 5K run leave the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Pioneering off-Strip restaurant to close after 15 years
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2024 - 9:24 am
 

Eataly, the hall of Italian food and drink at Park MGM, is marking its sixth anniversary with its first significant build-out since the hall debuted in December 2018. Two new concepts, replacing the Wine Shop on the lower level of Eataly, lead the project and are set to open on Dec. 27.

Eataly Bar

The concept features a horseshoe bar, light woods, greenery accents, indoor-outdoor seating and large-screen televisions, in keeping with Park MGM as a draw for sports fans because of its proximity to T-Mobile Arena and, a bit farther away, Allegiant Stadium.

The bar offers about a dozen Italian spritzes, craft cocktails and Italian wines, plus a selection of bruschette to complement the beverages. Eataly Bar also offers Drinks to Go — cocktails and wine guests can carry away to sip elsewhere at Eataly.

Pizza al Padellino

This pizza counter, whose name means “pan pizza” in Italian, lies adjacent to Eataly Bar. The counter features fast made-to-order pies baked in small round pans, which produces a browned, slightly crisp cornice and a softer crust within. This padellino style is a specialty of Torino, the capital of the Piedmont region of Italy and the city where Eataly began.

Guests choose toppings such as fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and seasonal ingredients. Pies may be ordered from the pizza counter and delivered to Eataly Bar.

A roomier market kitchen

Cucina del Mercato, the open dining area at Eataly, has added almost 120 seats. Customers may order from any counter and have their food delivered to the table, or they may scan a QR code at table to place an order (or multiple orders) directly.

The additional seating at Cucina del Mercato follows the first phase of renovations this year that introduced three stations: Le Polpette, serving traditional Italian meatballs and burgers; La Pasta Fresca, where fresh pasta is prepared daily; and La Carne e Il Pesce, a showcase of sustainably sourced meats and seafood. Visit eataly.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES