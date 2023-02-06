Highly anticipated Echo & Rig opens in Henderson

The first Las Vegas expansion since the Summerlin original features rare beef cuts like zabuton, cocktails at a curtained circular bar and a roomy terrace, in The District.

Sam Marvin, chef-owner of Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse in Las Vegas and Sacramento celebrates all the meat and marbling. (Echo & Rig)

The dining room of the Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse opening Feb. 8, 2023, in The District at Green Valley Ranch in the Henderson area of Las Vegas. (Echo & Rig)

The circular bar of the Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse opening Feb. 8, 2023, in The District at Green Valley Ranch in the Henderson area of Las Vegas. (Echo & Rig)

The exterior of the Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse opening Feb. 8, 2023, in The District at Green Valley Ranch in the Henderson area of Las Vegas. (Echo & Rig)

Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse, the much anticipated new restaurant from chef-owner Sam Marvin, is finally making its Henderson debut, Wednesday in The District at Green Valley Ranch.

The Review-Journal first reported on the expansion, which comes 11 years after the original Echo & Rig opened at Tivoli Village in Summerlin, and five years after a California outpost in Sacramento.

The new restaurant encompasses 8,000 square feet inside and 800 square feet on the terrace. A butcher shop lies just inside the entrance with a glass meat locker, dry-aging cases, product displays, and an exhibition-demonstration area. The dining room seats 130, the circular bar 45, the terrace 40.

Echo & Rig includes three structural pillars clad by artist Jayson Atienza with a vibrantly colored pattern meant to mimic the marbling of steak. Black and white prints by local photographer Mario Basner bring a butcher theme to the walls. Other design highlights: brass chandeliers, chevron flooring, curving white leather banquettes and sleek Prouvé furniture.

The custom grill area of the kitchen features a charcoal smoker, a wood-fire oven, and two wood-fire grills with grates that can be raised or lowered over burning red oak, as in Santa Maria on the central coast of California.

“It has high temperature, high char,” Marvin said of the hardwood. “It burns with the flavor of fire.”

Wide-ranging cuts and ranches

Echo & Rig standards such as portobello fries, steak tartare, and a drunken goat sandwich starring wine-marinated goat cheese appear on the menu.

But there are also Henderson-only dishes like Ibérico pork secreto, from the shoulder of the pig, with garlic pea tendrils; pasture-raised chicken, crisp of skin, in cast iron with red wine grits; and lamb porterhouse chops with fennel, onions and pee wee potatoes.

The menu is anchored by a beef program in which diners select from 10 different cuts (including New York strip, ribeye cap and lavishly marbled zabuton) variously sourced from different farms and ranches. There are also four bone-in cuts, among them a porterhouse and a tomahawk, and six different sauces, like chimichurri, charred onion and blue cheese.

Build-your-own cocktails

Tony Abou-Ganim, the famed mixologist, joined with the chef to create build your-own cocktails (choose spirit, style and garnish); have-it-your-way highballs (choose spirit, mixer and garnish); classic cocktails like a sazerac or boulevardier; and Abou-Ganim signature offerings like an E&R old-fashioned (bourbon, housemade demarara syrup, chicory-pecan bitters).

Echo & Rig is at 2270 Village Walk Drive, at the west end of The District next to Laser Away. For reservations, visit echoandrig.com or call 702-489-3525. Follow @echoandrig on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.