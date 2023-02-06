55°F
Food

Homestyle proposal: Cracker Barrel has prizes for ‘popping the question’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2023 - 9:41 am
 
The exterior of Cracker Barrel is shown at 8350 Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. ...
The exterior of Cracker Barrel is shown at 8350 Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Can you feel the love tonight? If you pop the question at Cracker Barrel you just might — and win a year’s worth of food while you’re at it.

The popular restaurant chain will give five couples who “pop the question” at any Cracker Barrel location free food for a year. Couples must upload an original in-feed, publicly viewable video to Instagram between Feb. 10 and 16 depicting the proposal, tag Cracker Barrel’s official Instagram account and include the hashtags #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest.

The Las Vegas Valley is home to two Cracker Barrel locations at 2815 E. Craig Road and 8350 Dean Martin Drive.

Considering going vegan? “It’s a lot easier than you think,” says Robin As ...
Thinking about going vegan? Here’s what you need to know
By Nicole Hvidsten Star Tribune

“It’s a lot easier than you think,” says Robin Asbell, chef, cooking instructor and author of several cookbooks, including 2011’s “Big Vegan.”

(iStock)
Egg shortage to worsen: How to prepare as spring approaches
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy GoBankingRates.com

Eggs have become a symbol of recent (and relentless) inflation — they rose an eye-popping 11.1% in November and are up a whopping 59.9% over the past 12 months, according to the consumer price index. And it seems like there will be fewer Easter eggs in 2023.

