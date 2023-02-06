Homestyle proposal: Cracker Barrel has prizes for ‘popping the question’

Can you feel the love tonight? If you pop the question at Cracker Barrel you just might — and win a year’s worth of food while you’re at it.

The exterior of Cracker Barrel is shown at 8350 Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Can you feel the love tonight? If you pop the question at Cracker Barrel you just might — and win a year’s worth of food while you’re at it.

The popular restaurant chain will give five couples who “pop the question” at any Cracker Barrel location free food for a year. Couples must upload an original in-feed, publicly viewable video to Instagram between Feb. 10 and 16 depicting the proposal, tag Cracker Barrel’s official Instagram account and include the hashtags #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest.

The Las Vegas Valley is home to two Cracker Barrel locations at 2815 E. Craig Road and 8350 Dean Martin Drive.