In-N-Out to open new location in eastern Las Vegas Valley

Hamburger chain In-N-Out opens a new location in the eastern valley Thursday.

The exterior of an In-N-Out burger is shown. (Getty Images)

In-N-Out burger and fries (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

Hamburger chain In-N-Out opens a new location in the eastern valley Thursday.

Located near the intersection of Flamingo and Sandhill roads, the restaurant will employ about 50 people, according to a company statement Wednesday.

Wages start at $12 an hour. The restaurant will have a drive-thru, 84 seats and open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. daily and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Latasha Bose, a veteran of In-N-Out for 17 years, will manage the new restaurant, one of about 15 locations for In-N-Out in the Las Vegas area, according to the company’s website.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

3804 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV