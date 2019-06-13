Jaleo’s cocktail uses vegan substitute for egg whites
That light, creamy foam that sits atop cocktails such as whiskey sours and gin fizzes usually comes from egg whites. As a vegan alternative, some cocktails call for aquafaba, the brine from a can of chickpeas. Aerating the brine in a cocktail shaker whips it into a thick foam. Jaleo’s Alcino cocktail combines the froth with a green cocktail made with gin, basil and celery bitters. Don’t worry, it doesn’t taste like chickpeas.
Ingredients
■ 2 ounces Gin Mare
■ ½ ounce Benedictine
■ ¾ ounce raw simple syrup
■ ¾ ounce lime juice
■ ½ ounce aquafaba (the brine from a can of chickpeas)
■ 4 ounces basil leaves
■ ½ teaspoon Bitter Truth celery bitters
Garnish
■ 1 basil leaf
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add four big, solid ice cubes. Shake vigorously in a circular motion. Do this for longer than usual, until the ice is almost diluted. Expect a creamy, frothy head in the glass. Fine-strain the contents into a 7-ounce sherry glass and garnish with a small basil leaf on top of the drink.