54°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Kardashians, ahoy! Upscale market to pop up on Las Vegas Strip

Saturday's Erewhon pop-up will feature juices and wellness shots bottled in limited-edition Rac ...
Saturday's Erewhon pop-up will feature juices and wellness shots bottled in limited-edition Race World packaging. (Resorts World)
More Stories
Costco shoppers are riled up over a new change at the retailer's food courts. (Courtesy AMG-Parade)
Costco shoppers riled up over this big change at food court
Co-owners Evan Glusman, left, and Constantin Alexander at their Bramàre restaurant, which open ...
Open or close? What will F1 bring for Vegas restaurants?
Victims of or witnesses to sexual harassment of female workers and discrimination and/or harass ...
Victims, witnesses of harassment at Las Vegas establishments sought
A new smashburger and grandma pizza spot opens in Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2024 - 1:13 pm
 

Erewhon, the L.A. outfit often called the most expensive grocery store in the U.S., where bottled water might cost $20 and hot sauce might fetch $40, where Hailey Bieber’s viral smoothie draws the TikTok hordes and a scrum of celebs draw the paparazzi, is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.

On Saturday, Erewhon is popping up at Resorts World as part of Indulge: Race World Edition, a food and drink event the property is presenting in partnership with Industry Only.

The Erewhon pop-up features juices and wellness shots bottled in limited-edition Race World packaging. The beverages are made with organic ingredients and without chemicals or artificial additives. Guests receive Erewhon totes and hats while supplies last. The pop-up is at the patio pagoda at Fuhu.

The larger Indulge gathering takes place at Ayu Dayclub on Saturday and showcases several acclaimed Southern California restaurants. Among them are Michelin-starred Camphor, Joint Seafood, Chimmelier (Korean fried chicken), Holy Basil (led by Food & Wines Best New Chef for 2024), and Tacos 1986 with its Tijuana-style street food.

A ticket to Indulge provides access to the Erewhon pop-up.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Usher performs during a Prince tribute at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 202 ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Usher, comics Paul Reiser and Daniel Tosh and Las Vegas Natural History Museum’s “December to Remember” top this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES