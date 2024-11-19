Kardashians, ahoy! Upscale market to pop up on Las Vegas Strip

The pop-up for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix features fancy juices and wellness shots from the celeb-laden LA grocer Erewhon.

Erewhon, the L.A. outfit often called the most expensive grocery store in the U.S., where bottled water might cost $20 and hot sauce might fetch $40, where Hailey Bieber’s viral smoothie draws the TikTok hordes and a scrum of celebs draw the paparazzi, is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.

On Saturday, Erewhon is popping up at Resorts World as part of Indulge: Race World Edition, a food and drink event the property is presenting in partnership with Industry Only.

The Erewhon pop-up features juices and wellness shots bottled in limited-edition Race World packaging. The beverages are made with organic ingredients and without chemicals or artificial additives. Guests receive Erewhon totes and hats while supplies last. The pop-up is at the patio pagoda at Fuhu.

The larger Indulge gathering takes place at Ayu Dayclub on Saturday and showcases several acclaimed Southern California restaurants. Among them are Michelin-starred Camphor, Joint Seafood, Chimmelier (Korean fried chicken), Holy Basil (led by Food & Wines Best New Chef for 2024), and Tacos 1986 with its Tijuana-style street food.

A ticket to Indulge provides access to the Erewhon pop-up.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.