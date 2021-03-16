°F
weather icon can not load weather
Las Vegas NV
Food

Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2021 - 10:17 am
 
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is giving away free doughnuts this week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Re ...
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is giving away free doughnuts this week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

You don’t need the luck of the Irish to score a free doughnut this week.

You can grab a free glazed doughnut at any Krispy Kreme location, no purchase necessary. All you have to do is show up wearing green today and Wednesday, which is St. Patrick’s Day.

The green doughnuts are available for purchase through Wednesday.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @lukaseggen on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas already climbing back with nearly 40 shows
Las Vegas already climbing back with nearly 40 shows
2
13 Nevada casinos still closed after pandemic shutdown
13 Nevada casinos still closed after pandemic shutdown
3
Raiders agree to terms with DE Ngakoue, lose WR Agholor
Raiders agree to terms with DE Ngakoue, lose WR Agholor
4
Gas prices rose 37 cents in the last month. Here’s why.
Gas prices rose 37 cents in the last month. Here’s why.
5
‘Selling Summerlin’ brings Realtor reality TV to Las Vegas
‘Selling Summerlin’ brings Realtor reality TV to Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.