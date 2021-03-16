Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts

You don’t need the luck of the Irish to score a free doughnut on St. Patrick’s Day.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is giving away free doughnuts this week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

You can grab a free glazed doughnut at any Krispy Kreme location, no purchase necessary. All you have to do is show up wearing green today and Wednesday, which is St. Patrick’s Day.

The green doughnuts are available for purchase through Wednesday.

