Food

Las Vegas 1 of 2 US test markets for new Whopper

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2023 - 11:40 am
 
Starting April 17, 2023, Burger King is testing its new Bacon Jam Brisket Whopper for a limited ...
Starting April 17, 2023, Burger King is testing its new Bacon Jam Brisket Whopper for a limited time exclusively in the Las Vegas and Minneapolis markets. (Burger King/ICR)

Despite obvious differences in climate and location, Las Vegas and Minneapolis have many shared qualities: Marc-Andre Fleury, domed stadiums for NFL franchises, and now, a new Whopper.

Starting Monday, Burger King will offer its new Bacon Jam Brisket Whopper for a limited time exclusively in the Las Vegas and Minneapolis markets, according to a company news release.

The latest Whopper innovation features a flame-grilled beef patty, shredded brisket, melty American cheese, crispy onions, and a smoky, sweet bacon jam on a toasted sesame seed bun. The burger will be available through May 25 or while supplies last, the release said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

THE LATEST
 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The new “Dino Safari” exhibit and concerts by Muse and New Edition lead this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

