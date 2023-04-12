Las Vegas 1 of 2 US test markets for new Whopper

Despite obvious differences in climate and location, Las Vegas and Minneapolis have many shared qualities: Marc-Andre Fleury, domed stadiums for NFL franchises, and now, a new Whopper.

Starting April 17, 2023, Burger King is testing its new Bacon Jam Brisket Whopper for a limited time exclusively in the Las Vegas and Minneapolis markets. (Burger King/ICR)

Despite obvious differences in climate and location, Las Vegas and Minneapolis have many shared qualities: Marc-Andre Fleury, domed stadiums for NFL franchises, and now, a new Whopper.

Starting Monday, Burger King will offer its new Bacon Jam Brisket Whopper for a limited time exclusively in the Las Vegas and Minneapolis markets, according to a company news release.

The latest Whopper innovation features a flame-grilled beef patty, shredded brisket, melty American cheese, crispy onions, and a smoky, sweet bacon jam on a toasted sesame seed bun. The burger will be available through May 25 or while supplies last, the release said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.