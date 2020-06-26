Las Vegas chefs have new gigs, businesses offer deals and more restaurant news

Two Cosmopolitan restaurants are offering free cocktails for locals, and two chains will mark upcoming holidays.

Chef Ralph Perrazzo inside the future BBD's restaurant at Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, July 20, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Coconut Fever. July Doughnut of the Month at Pinkbox Doughnuts. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)

Fourth of July doughnuts available at Pinkbox. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)

Buddy Valastro takes a pizza out of the oven at PizzaCake (Al Mancini/Las vegas Review-Journal)

Chef’s new gig: Hot dogs

Chef Ralph Perrazzo has been busy since closing his Palace Station restaurant b.B.d.’s last fall, and the world will soon get a taste of what’s been keeping him occupied. Perrazzo, who made a name for himself in the fine dining and pastry worlds before turning his attention to burgers and beer, is about to enter the hot dog business. He’s developed a pair of new dogs — one all-beef, the other a mixture of beef and pork — which he’ll be selling under his own Snap-O-Razzo brand. The Las Vegas-based chef is hoping to get the franks into arenas and stadiums locally and around the country whenever professional sports resume. Until then, he’ll take them directly to the people when he begins taking online orders at snaporazzo.com in a few weeks.

From Vegas to San Diego

Las Vegas’ Akira Back, who operates Yellowtail at Bellagio, opened his newest restaurant in San Diego’s Gaslamp District this week. Lumi by Akira Back is described as “an energetic and upscale rooftop experience serving innovative Japanese fare and sushi accompanied by handcrafted libations.” The food is Nikkei cuisine, a blend of South American and Japanese influences.

Buddy V’s to get new look

Celebrity chef Buddy Valastro’s Grand Canal Shoppes restaurant Buddy V’s Ristorante has closed for previously scheduled renovations. The Italian eatery stopped service June 22, with construction expected to last about six weeks.

Honored teacher exits Vegas

A lesser-known hero of the local culinary scene is leaving Las Vegas. Ann Cosentino Taylor, who has been teaching culinary classes at valley high schools for 19 years, is moving closer to her family in Utah. Her work at Coronado and Silverado high schools has resulted in her being named Nevada State Culinary Teacher of the Year and National Culinary Teacher of the Year multiple times, including a national win this month. She’s led multiple student teams to state championships in the ProStart culinary competition, and countless students of hers have gone on to successful culinary careers, leaving an incalculable mark on the local and national culinary scenes.

Pinkbox celebrates Fourth

Pinkbox Doughnuts, which has three locations in Southern Nevada, will celebrate the Fourth of July with specialty doughnuts from July 2-5. The include American Tie Dye, $2.50 each, and American Flag, $3 each. The flavor of the month for July is Coconut Fever, a white chocolate raised shell filled with coconut cheesecake, topped with a coconut cheesecake swirl and sprinkled with toasted coconut. It’ll be available from July 2 through Aug. 3.

Locals’ deals at Jaleo, China Poblano

Jose Andres’ Jaleo and China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas are offering free drinks to locals. At Jaleo, guests can get a free glass of sangria de vino tinto or an Estrella Damm Lager with the purchase of any tapa from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The China Poblano deal is for a free Salt Air or classic margarita cocktail with the purchase of a $35 chef’s tasting menu on Sundays through Thursdays. Nevada ID and the digital ad at jaleo.com/locals or chinapoblano.com/locals required.

Free chicken at Smashburger

All Southern Nevada locations of Smashburger will give a free Crispy Chicken Smash Sandwich with the purchase of another on Sunday to celebrate Pride Day.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal. com. Follow @HKRinella and @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.