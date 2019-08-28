Las Vegas chefs prepare vegan feast that was a hit in N.Y.

The chefs, along with Diana Edelman of Vegans, Baby website fame, were invited to cook at the James Beard House in July.

Photo by Rinah Oh From left, Yuri Szarzewski, Brian Howard, Vincent Pellerin, Andrew Carroll, Diana Edelman, and and Oscar Amador at the James Beard House in New York City.

Photo by Rinah Oh Arroz Meloso, a vegan dish served at the James Beard House in New York City.

Photo by Rinah Oh Andrew Carroll preparing a dish at the James Beard House in New York City.

Photo by Rinah Oh Andrew Carroll, front, prepares Compressed Watermelon at the James Beard House in New York City.

Photo by Rinah Oh French Ratatouille Rolls prepared at the James Beard House in New York City.

Photo by Rinah Oh Morel Mushroom Veloute prepared at the James Beard House in New York City.

French Ratatouille Rolls created by Chef Yuri Szarzewski of EATT Gourmet Bistrofor the recreation of the James Beard Vegas Vegan Dinner, hosted at Catch Las Vegas at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Chef Yuri Szarzewski of EATT Groumet Bistro prepares the chilled sweet pea, spinach and mint soup with basil-mint foam and strawberries for the recreation of the Vegans, Baby James Beard Dinner, hosted at Catch Las Vegas at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Chefs Brian Howard, let and Anthony La Mantia of Sparrow + Wolf create a dish for the recreation of the Vegans, Baby James Beard Dinner, hosted at Catch Las Vegas at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Morel Mushroom VeloutŽ with XO Wontons and Black Truffle created by Chef Brian Howard with Sparrow + Wolf for the recreation of the James Beard Vegas, Baby, Vegan Dinner, hosted at Catch Las Vegas at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Founder of the blog Vegans, Baby, Diana Edelman during the recreation of the Vegans, Baby James Beard Dinner, hosted at Catch Las Vegas at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Chef Yuri Szarzewski of EATT Groumet Bistro, left, and chef Vincent Pellerin of Partage, prepares the chilled sweet pea, spinach and mint soup with basil-mint foam and strawberries for the recreation of the Vegans, Baby James Beard Dinner, hosted at Catch Las Vegas at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Sake-compressed watermelon with gingerÐwasabi sorbet by Chef Andrew Carroll of Catch Las Vegas for the recreation of the Vegans, Baby James Beard Dinner, hosted at Catch Las Vegas at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Chess professional Naz’ Paikidze, center, and vegan food photographer Jackie Sobon, right, dine during the recreation of the Vegans, Baby James Beard Dinner, hosted at Catch Las Vegas at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Founder of the blog Vegans, Baby, Diana Edelman takes photos of her dish during the recreation of the Vegans, Baby James Beard Dinner, hosted at Catch Las Vegas at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Guests dine during the recreation of the Vegans, Baby James Beard Dinner, hosted at Catch Las Vegas at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Executive chef of Searsucker Jessica Perlstein, left, Vegans, Baby founder Diana Edelman, center, and owner of Desert Bloom Eco Farm Claudia Andracki talk during the recreation of the Vegans, Baby James Beard Dinner, hosted at Catch Las Vegas at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Marinated white asparagus with cashew chutney and muhammara by Chef Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf for the recreation of the Vegans, Baby James Beard Dinner, hosted at Catch Las Vegas at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Arroz meloso con setas bomba Rice with morel and chanterelle mushrooms by Chef Oscar Amador of EDO Gastro Tapas & Wine for the recreation of the Vegans, Baby James Beard Dinner, hosted at Catch Las Vegas at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Chocolate Sphere with Coconut Mousse and Candied Pineapple as the final course for the recreation of the Vegans, Baby James Beard Dinner, hosted at Catch Las Vegas at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

The chefs who created the dishes for the Vegans, Baby James Beard Dinner, greet the guests who partook in the recreation of the New York event, hosted at Catch Las Vegas at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Chef Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf, left, and Diana Edelman, founder of the blog Vegans, Baby, thanks guests for coming to the recreation of the Vegans, Baby James Beard Dinner, hosted at Catch Las Vegas at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Photo by Rinah Oh Sake-compressed watermelon with gingerÐwasabi sorbet by Chef Andrew Carroll made at the James Beard House in NYC.

At first glance, it was business as usual last Wednesday night at Catch. Tourists snapped selfies in the floral entrance hallway. Foodies and hipsters packed the bar area and main dining room. The lounge was full of people attending a private event.

In the kitchen, however, there was a special sense of excitement. As VIP guests wandered in and out, the restaurant’s acclaimed seafood chef Andrew Carroll and four guest chefs from small-but-celebrated off-Strip establishments labored on a meal that was outside all of their wheelhouses: a five-course vegan feast.

“This event, for me, was a great challenge, and was fun to do,” Carroll said of the dinner for 78, as colleagues put finishing touches on plant-based canapes for the cocktail reception. “I’m super-happy that we got to do this. And I’m excited that it sold out. It feels like all of Vegas is pretty excited about it.”

In fact, the dinner had excited far more than the people in attendance, or even the Las Vegas culinary community. It was the culmination of a seven-month, 5,000-mile round-trip journey that began when Diana Edelman, founder of the Vegans, Baby website, received an email from Izabela Wojcik of the James Beard Foundation.

“Starting this past January, and going forward, I made a commitment with the foundation that we would host a monthly vegan dinner,” explains Wojcik, who oversees the guest chef program at the culinary organization’s Greenwich Village headquarters.

While researching possible Las Vegas participants, she came across a vegan dish from Border Grill, which she learned was part of the local Vegans, Baby website’s annual Veganuary celebration. She followed a trail of breadcrumbs back to Edelman.

“I came across Diana’s platform, and (saw) the kind of work that she was doing, and I thought what a wonderful opportunity. She must have a sense of the scene in Vegas. So I could actually partner with her and Vegans, Baby and have them kind of curate who should be invited.”

Tasked with finding chefs to represent Las Vegas, and veganism, at the Beard House, Edelman concentrated mainly on off-Strip restaurants that might not be known outside the valley. And she stuck with chefs who weren’t particularly known for vegan cuisine, but did offer vegan choices.

“I’ve always said ‘If you build it they will come,’ ” Edelman explains of her dining philosophy. “I’ve always encouraged restaurants that don’t have vegan options to have vegan options, because they reach another part of this community. So I really wanted to be able to showcase chefs (who do that), to encourage other chefs in this city.”

She settled on five chefs: Carroll, Oscar Amador of Edo Gastro Tapas &Wine, Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf, and the team of Yuri Szarzewski and Vincent Pellerin from sister restaurants Eatt Gourmet Bistro and Partage.

“Those five chefs really exemplify the creativity, and what I would like to see more restaurants have: innovative plant-based dining that truly highlighted the flavors, the textures and the actual ingredients, versus covering it up or using mock meats or something like that.”

Wojcik was sold.

“One of my favorite events is a group collaboration,” she says. “Also, what was really appealing was that it wasn’t necessarily a group of vegan chefs or vegan restaurants. It was this idea of create a vegan menu using your background, philosophy, culinary style, etc.”

By all accounts, the dinner at the Beard House on July 10 was a spectacular success, and everyone had a blast.

“For us, coming from France,” Szarzewski says, “cooking for the James Beard Foundation means a lot. “We are really proud to represent Vegas.”

“I definitely cried a lot,” Edelman recalls of the day. “And once I composed myself, it was just very surreal.”

When it was over, however, she realized they needed to do it one more time — in Las Vegas.

“It’s such good food, and these chefs are so talented, and their restaurants here are businesses the community should go out and support.”

The chefs agreed. And because Catch had a private lounge that would allow it to host the event without shutting the main restaurant for the night, Carroll agreed to host.

“I love it,” Howard says of the evening as he added shaved black truffle to a tray of morel mushroom velouté with XO wontons. “It’s exciting to be able to cook really interesting and fun food, that you typically wouldn’t see on a vegan menu, and to do it really well. We’re honored that we can fill a room this evening and have those people come out and get to try it.”

And Edelman isn’t finished wowing foodies in New York or Las Vegas with locally created vegan cuisine. On Nov. 13, she’ll return to the Beard House with another group of Las Vegas chefs for a follow-up meal, with more to follow. Details on who will be cooking, and when they might re-create it in Las Vegas, are being finalized.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.