Las Vegas eatery offers its take on Choco Taco

The Klondike Choco Taco, for decades a freezer case fixture, is dead. The manufacturer announced the treat had been discontinued.

Mas Por Favor just introduced a sundae inspired by the Klondike Choco Taco, which has been discontinued. (Mas Por Favor)

But Mas Por Favor, the taqueria and speakeasy on Spring Mountain Road, is taking up the taco with a Choco Taco-inspired sundae ($10): cinnamon sugar, white chocolate truffle shell, vanilla and chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, cherry.

