Las Vegas eatery offers its take on Choco Taco

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2022 - 1:41 pm
 
Mas Por Favor just introduced a sundae inspired by the Klondike Choco Taco, which has been disc ...
Mas Por Favor just introduced a sundae inspired by the Klondike Choco Taco, which has been discontinued. (Mas Por Favor)

The Klondike Choco Taco, for decades a freezer case fixture, is dead.

The manufacturer announced this week the treat had been discontinued (cue several profane tirades on Twitter).

But Mas Por Favor, the taqueria and speakeasy on Spring Mountain Road, is taking up the taco with a Choco Taco-inspired sundae ($10): cinnamon sugar, white chocolate truffle shell, vanilla and chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, cherry.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

