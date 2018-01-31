Food

Las Vegas first responders invited to celebrity-chef dinner

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2018 - 5:24 pm
 
Updated January 30, 2018 - 5:25 pm

Invitations have begun to go out for a celebrity-chef “thank you” for first responders.

Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Fieri and Steve Martorano will host the invitation-only event, which will take place Feb. 10 at Caesars Palace.

“Salute to Vegas Heroes: Celebrating our Courageous First Responders” is described on the invitation as “a night to recognize the organizations and courageous individuals in our community who responded to the October 1 incident and who protect and serve us every day.”

Inspired by the chefs, the program will feature dinner as well as guest entertainers and other appearances.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Food Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like