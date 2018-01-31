Las Vegas first responders invited to celebrity-chef dinner

Invitations have begun to go out for a celebrity-chef “thank you” for first responders.

Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Fieri and Steve Martorano will host the invitation-only event, which will take place Feb. 10 at Caesars Palace.

Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis. (Courtesy, Erik Kabik)

Invitations have begun to go out for a celebrity-chef “thank you” for first responders.

Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Fieri and Steve Martorano will host the invitation-only event, which will take place Feb. 10 at Caesars Palace.

“Salute to Vegas Heroes: Celebrating our Courageous First Responders” is described on the invitation as “a night to recognize the organizations and courageous individuals in our community who responded to the October 1 incident and who protect and serve us every day.”

Inspired by the chefs, the program will feature dinner as well as guest entertainers and other appearances.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.