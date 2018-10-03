Las Vegas’ Freed’s Bakery Welcomes Raiders With a Treat

Here’s one way to show your Oakland-to-Las Vegas Raiders love — and satisfy your sweet tooth at the same time: Freed’s Bakery has created Raiders-themed cupcakes, which will be available through the end of the season. You can get them in store and by delivery on Raiders game days for $3.25 each or $34 per dozen. Not a Raiders fan? Shhh, we won’t tell. But you can order cupcakes with your favorite team’s logo on any of Freed’s signature cupcakes with 48 hours notice. Order at freedsbakery.com. Freed’s is at 9815 S. Eastern Ave.
— Heidi Knapp Rinella