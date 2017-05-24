Las Vegas military members can get freebies and discounts for Memorial Day

May 24, 2017 - 10:29 am

Cabo Wabo's carne asada tacos (photo by J. Rick Martin)

(courtesy Cabo Wabo)

In honor of Memorial Day, Las Vegas businesses are thanking U.S. active military members and veterans for their service with free and discounted meals, hotel stays and experiences.

Discounts are applicable for veterans and active military unless otherwise specified. Guests are strongly encouraged to make reservations and present military I.D. for all promotions.

Cabo Wabo Cantina; cabowabocantina.com

20 percent discount to active duty members and veterans

Crazy Horse III; crazyhorse3.com

Free beer or cocktail for active and retired military

Garden Buffet, South Point Hotel; southpointcasino.com

Free Memorial Day buffet for two from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Veterans and military members 21+ will receive bottomless Bloody Marys with breakfast.

HEXX Kitchen + Bar; hexxlasvegas.com

20 percent off discount in May for active and retired members

Kona Grill; konagrill.com

20 percent military discount

McCormick & Schmick; mccormickandschmicks.com

Free entree for veterans, active military, National Guard and Gold Star honorees from Memorial Day menu

Minus5 Ice Experience; minus5experience.com

50 percent off entry for all veterans

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant; panchosrestaurant.com/vegas

10 percent discount for active-duty service members in May

SLS Las Vegas; slslasvegas.com

25 percent off total bill at any SLS restaurant; 20 percent discount on hotel stay for active-duty, veterans, retired, reserves and National Guard

Therapy; therapylv.com

25 percent military discount

XCYCLE Las Vegas; xcyclelv.com

20 percent discount for all military members and first-responders on any membership or ride

