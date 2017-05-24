Las Vegas military members can get freebies and discounts for Memorial Day

In honor of Memorial Day, Las Vegas businesses are thanking U.S. active military members and veterans for their service with free and discounted meals, hotel stays and experiences.
Discounts are applicable for veterans and active military unless otherwise specified. Guests are strongly encouraged to make reservations and present military I.D. for all promotions.
Cabo Wabo Cantina; cabowabocantina.com
20 percent discount to active duty members and veterans
Crazy Horse III; crazyhorse3.com
Free beer or cocktail for active and retired military
Garden Buffet, South Point Hotel; southpointcasino.com
Free Memorial Day buffet for two from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Veterans and military members 21+ will receive bottomless Bloody Marys with breakfast.
HEXX Kitchen + Bar; hexxlasvegas.com
20 percent off discount in May for active and retired members
Kona Grill; konagrill.com
20 percent military discount
McCormick & Schmick; mccormickandschmicks.com
Free entree for veterans, active military, National Guard and Gold Star honorees from Memorial Day menu
Minus5 Ice Experience; minus5experience.com
50 percent off entry for all veterans
Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant; panchosrestaurant.com/vegas
10 percent discount for active-duty service members in May
SLS Las Vegas; slslasvegas.com
25 percent off total bill at any SLS restaurant; 20 percent discount on hotel stay for active-duty, veterans, retired, reserves and National Guard
Therapy; therapylv.com
25 percent military discount
XCYCLE Las Vegas; xcyclelv.com
20 percent discount for all military members and first-responders on any membership or ride
