Las Vegas off-Strip restaurants plan special New Year’s Eve menus

It’s commonly known that restaurants in Las Vegas’ tourism corridor really put on the glitz for New Year’s Eve, but lesser-known off-Strip spots plan special menus, too.

If you don’t want to go to the Strip on New Year’s Eve you can still dine in style; plenty of off-Strip restaurants are planning special menus for the evening, some of which follow. They’re available Dec. 31, unless otherwise noted. Remember to make reservations early.

Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen, Texas Station; 702-631-1000 or texasstation.sclv.com: Black-eyed pea soup, $6; smoked boneless beef short rib with Creole poached lobster, au gratin potatoes and fried okra, $45; and Triple Chocolate Eclair, $6.

Charcoal Room, Palace Station; 702-221-6678 or palacestation.sclv.com: Lump crab salad, $14; beef carpaccio, $12; Beef Rossini, $60; branzino, $45; and white chocolate bread pudding, $12.

Divine Cafe, Springs Preserve; 702-822-8713 or divineeventslv.com: Snacks such as pulled pork sliders, chicken quesadillas, pizzas, flatbreads and desserts and a midnight Champagne toast, $54, 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.; open to those 21 and older, with tickets at eventbrite.com.

Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis, Green Valley Ranch Resort; 702-617-7075 or greenvalleyranch.sclv.com: Lobster bisque, $19; chilled Chico Creek oysters, $24; pan-roasted white seabass, $65; Snake River Farms hangar steak, $85; and berries and cream, $15.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd.; 702-445-6100 or honeysalt.com: Studio 54 Disco Party: Lettuce cups Peking Duck style, or jumbo lump crab cakes with tarragon remoulade; black truffle tagliatelle with sage cream, miso black cod with forbidden rice and kabocha squash tempura, or Snake River Farms wagyu strip loin with charred broccolini and potato gratin (butter-poached Maine lobster tail $21 supplement); and beignets with apple cider caramel, persimmon creme brulee with pistachio brittle or baked Alaska for two with McConnell’s coffee ice cream; Champagne welcome cocktail, guest DJ and giveaways, $84; reservations required. Jan. 1, New Year’s Day brunch with crab cake Benedict, $23.

Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop, Jerry’s Nugget; 702.399.3000 or jerrysnugget.com: Bacon-wrapped shrimp appetizer, $9.89; cedar plank salmon with sweet corn succotash and choice of rice or potato, $18.89; Chicken Christopher, pan-fried breaded chicken breast with lemon-garlic butter sauce and choice of potato, $13.89; Steak Diane, New York strip on a hot cast-iron platter with sauteed mushroom caps, steamed vegetables and choice of potato, $17.89. Entrees come with dinner salad or cream of asparagus soup; add lobster tail to any entree for $9.89. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Jan. 1. Regular menu also available.

The Kitchen at Atomic/Atomic Liquors, 927 Fremont St.; 702-534-3223 or kitchenatatomic.vegas: Small plates, $8 to $12; $7 cocktails, $5 wine and $6 draft beer, 4 p.m. to midnight. Champagne or Miller High Life toast at both Atomic Liquors and The Kitchen at Atomic at midnight.

La Comida, 100 S. Sixth St.; 702-463-9900 or lacomidalv.com: Flat-iron steak with roasted poblano, ancho-chili-rubbed chicken breast and salsa verde shrimp with toasted queso fresco, $18; The Grinch’s Green Tomatillo Pozole with roasted tomatillo, hominy, chicken, shredded cabbage and radish, $9.

La Strega, 3555 S. Town Center Drive; 702-722-2099 or lastregalv.com: Coastal flight of tuna carpaccio with Alba truffles and whipped panna, bay scallops with ginger and cucumber broth and an oyster fritti with saffron and lime; winter insalata with squash, farro and pomegranate vin; lamb ravioli with mint butter and Pecorino Romano; cotechino and lentis, Spanish turbot with caviar risotto, or wagyu rib cap with celery root, Brussels sprouts and balsamic; and tiramisu and a cheese tasting, plus live music and midnight Champagne toast. $200; tickets at lastregalv.com.

Locale Italian Kitchen, 7995 Blue Diamond Road; 702-330-0404 or localelv.com: Prix-fixe menu of charred octopus, beef cheek ravioli, seafood anolini, orecchiette with lamb ragu and grass-fed filet, $85 (also available a la carte); caviar spread, mushroom and truffle pizza, white truffle tajarin and dry-aged New York steak available, 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Marche Bacchus French Bistro & Wine Shop, 2620 Regatta Drive; 702-804-8008 or marchebacchus.com: First seating, asparagus bisque; Alaskan King crab with shrimp and poached oyster with caviar; Chilean sea bass with lobster medallion and roasted asparagus, or Beef Wellington with potato puree; Champagne mousse; and Champagne toast, $98, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Second seating, asparagus bisque; Alaskan King crab with shrimp and poached oyster with caviar; Chilean sea bass with lobster medallion and roasted asparagus; Beef Wellington with potato puree; Champagne mousse; live entertainment, party favors and midnight countdown, $135, 8:30 to 10 p.m. Caviar menu available.

Oh La La French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Blvd.; 702-222-3522 or ohlalafrenchbistro.com: House-made foie gras torchon with jam and toast, Raviole de Royan with morels sauce, sauteed scallops with corn and porcini ragout, or beef carpaccio with tangerine and vanilla; leg of duck confit with French green beans, filet mignon with morels sauce and French fries, lobster and prawn gratin with saffron sauce and leeks, or Quinoa Infuse in Cumin with house-made ratatouille; and caramel flan, tiramisu, chocolate mousse or creme brulee, $65.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, Downtown Summerlin; 702-982-0111 or panchosrestaurant.com: Happy hour 2 to 7 p.m. in the cantina, with discounted select appetizers and drinks such as $3 off house and flavored margaritas, well cocktails and house wines. “Tacos y Tequila,” with shredded chicken, ground beef or shredded beef tacos, $2.50 each, and half-priced tequila, 5 p.m. until closing.

PT’s Gold, Sierra Gold and SG Bar; pteglv.com: The Cure burger with french fries and a bloody mary, $10. Options are beef, turkey or veggie patty.

Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road; 702-790-2147 or sparrowandwolflv.com: Young Forever 80’s Prom with passed bites, Champagne toast, live music, costume contest and fireworks show, $150, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets at secretburger.com.

Spiedini Ristorante, JW Marriott Las Vegas; 702-869-7790 or theresortatsummerlin.com: Brandy lobster bisque or Eggplant Rollatini; greens with shaved fennel and Champagne vinaigrette or roasted beets with goat cheese and candied pine nuts; filet mignon with lobster tail, green beans and peppercorn sauce, porcetta with lentils and fennel, or seafood stew with lobster, scallops and halibut; and chocolate chip cannoli, chocolate panna cotta with spiced pepita brittle, or raspberry jam bombalini, $85, 5 to 10 p.m.

T-Bones Chophouse & Lounge, Red Rock Resort; 702-797-7576 or redrock.sclv.com: Lobster consomme, $20; scallops on the half shell, $25; waygu rib cap, $95; Lobster Thermidor, $85; and Red Velvet around Midnight, $12.

Terra Rossa, Red Rock Resort; 702-797-7777 or redrock.sclv.com: Baked clams, $19; Cotechino con Lenticchie (cotechino sausage with lentils), $19; diver scallops with brown butter, crisp prosciutto and parsnips, $69; Pesce Umido (stewed fish), $69; and chocolate hazelnut cake, $12.

Via Brasil, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road; 702-804-1400 or viabrasilsteakhouse.com: Sterling rodizio dinner, $51.99, 5 to 8:15 p.m.; Sterling rodizio dinner, dessert bar, bottomless Champagne, DJ and dancing and party favors, $99.99, or $135.99 with open bar, 9:15 p.m. to 2 a.m. Happy hour at the bar, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Vic & Anthony’s, Golden Nugget; 702-386-8399 or goldennugget.com: Eight-ounce filet with red wine demi-glace, five-ounce lobster tail with Champagne sabayon, asparagus and truffle potato puree, $99.

