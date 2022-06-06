Las Vegas’ oldest free-standing bar turns 70

A weekend of friendly, boozy festivities is planned from June 17 to 19 to honor Atomic Liquors, given tavern license No. 00001 way back in 1952.

Atomic Liquors in Las Vegas, Friday, May 24, 2019. The bar turns 70 in June, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Atomic Liquors in Las Vegas, Friday, May 24, 2019. The drinkery celebrates its 70th anniversary in June, 2022.(Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Atomic Liquors in Las Vegas, Friday, May 24, 2019. Atomic, as it's called casually, turns 70 in June, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Atomic Liquors in Las Vegas, Friday, May 24, 2019. The bar opened in 1952 (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Atomic Liquors on Fremont Street appears in this undated color film photo. (Atomic Liquors)

A historic black-and-white film photo of Atomic Liquors looking west up Fremont Street. (Atomic Liquors).

Set your countdown clocks: Atomic Liquors, the renowned downtown Las Vegas watering hole, will celebrate its 70th anniversary this month. A weekend of friendly, boozy festivities is planned from June 17 to 19 to honor the establishment given tavern license No. 00001 way back in 1952.

There will also be themed commemorative events, says general manager Chris Gutierrez, the power behind all the event planning.

“We’re celebrating our 70th anniversary as serving liquor here on Fremont Street. So we’re pretty excited,” Gutierrez said. Atomic, as it’s casually called, is the oldest free-standing bar — meaning not located in a hotel or casino — in Las Vegas.

“Friday night, we’re going to be doing $3 PBRs and a toast to kick off the evening hosted by Jameson at 9 p.m. That should be a cool one,” he said.

“I also have a 70th anniversary guest book,” Gutierrez said. “We’ll have people sign it and then I’ll mount it in the bar afterward — covered — so everybody who was there to get to be a part of it with us will be able to help immortalize themselves.”

“Saturday, we’re doing a tribute to the famed Atomic Sour Saturday,” he said, noting that the puckery brews will be half price all day. Hot dogs also will be grilled on the patio for snacks.

There’s an additional beery treat planned for Saturday: the tapping of a remnant keg of sour from the archives of Joseph James, a well-regarded local brewery that closed operations a couple of years ago. “We just happen to have a wild bacteria sour beer that cellars very well that we’ve been holding on to for a special occasion.”

“Sunday, we’re doing a staff-included family dinner — a classic spaghetti with garlic bread and a glass of red wine for only $8. We’re trying to create a really cool family-feeling vibe,” said Gutierrez, who is looking forward to bar staff getting to break bread with customers.

Beyond these events, there’s a festive menu of drink specials, something to be expected of an establishment known for slaking mighty thirsts with ample-to-say-the-least pours. They include $5 Absolut bloody marys from noon to 3 p.m. and $8 Grand Centenario frozen margaritas from 3 to 5 p.m.

Now that’s a historic party plan.

917 Fremont St., atomic.vegas