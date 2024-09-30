Las Vegas restaurant announces return of haunted brunch for Halloween

A restaurant inside a Las Vegas hotel-casino has announced the return of its haunted brunch for the Halloween season.

The exterior of the House of Blues restaurant at Mandalay Bay is seen in this file photo. (House of Blues)

Previously described as the “spookiest show on the Strip,” a restaurant inside a Las Vegas hotel-casino has announced the return of its haunted brunch for the Halloween season.

According to a news release, House of Blues Restaurant & Bar inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino will again offer a horror-themed brunch. The experience will be offered on Sunday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 27.

The venue says its spooky brunch is a “fully immersive and one-of-a-kind Vegas brunch experience, filled with nods to your favorite spooky characters and horror movies.”

As part of the experience, dancers, acrobats and “ghoulishly talented” specialty acts will weave their way through guests and at any moment, “could provide an unexpected spine-chilling jump scare.”

The all-you-can-eat brunch buffet will feature scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, waffles, country potatoes, Danishes, fried chicken (with hot honey on the side), jambalaya, mac and cheese, collard greens, southern salad and coleslaw. There will also be themed cocktails.

Doors open at 10 a.m. with the experience beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets for House of Blue’s haunted brunch are $59 for general admission seating and brunch, or $74 for VIP front row seating, brunch and a mimosa cocktail. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

House of Blue’s haunted brunch is one of numerous themed brunches that are offered throughout the Las Vegas Valley.