‘Spookiest show on the Strip’: Las Vegas restaurant launching haunted brunch

Described as the “spookiest show on the Strip,” a restaurant inside a Las Vegas hotel-casino will soon launch a haunted brunch.

Should restaurant surcharges be legal? Here’s what economists think

McDonald’s is ending its test run of AI-powered drive-thrus with IBM

The exterior of the House of Blues restaurant at Mandalay Bay is seen in this file photo. (House of Blues)

Described as the “spookiest show on the Strip,” a restaurant inside a Las Vegas hotel-casino will soon launch a haunted brunch.

According to a news release, opening July 28, House of Blues Restaurant & Bar inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino will debut a horror-themed brunch.

The venue says its new brunch is a “fully immersive and one-of-a-kind Vegas brunch experience, filled with nods to your favorite spooky characters and horror movies.”

As part of the experience, dancers, acrobats and “ghoulishly talented” specialty acts will weave their way through guests and at any moment, “could provide an unexpected spine-chilling jump scare.”

The all-you-can-eat brunch buffet will feature scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, waffles, country potatoes, Danishes, fried chicken (with hot honey on the side), jambalaya, mac and cheese, collard greens, southern salad and coleslaw. There will also be themed cocktails.

Doors open at 10 a.m. with the experience beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets for House of Blue’s haunted brunch are $59 for general admission seating and brunch, or $74 for VIP front row seating, brunch and a mimosa cocktail. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

The new haunted brunch is one of numerous themed brunches that are offered throughout the Las Vegas Valley.