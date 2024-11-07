Here are some of the Veterans Day deals being offered Monday to military veterans and active-duty personnel to thank them for their service.

A plant-based brown sugar vanilla yogurt from Yogurtland, which is offering a deal for military veterans and active-duty personnel to mark Veterans Day 2024. (Yogurtland)

From Whataburger, hot and iced coffees that are being offered free to veterans and active-duty personnel to mark Veterans Day 2024.

A Big Cheese burger from Farmer Boys. The burger is being offered free to military veterans and active-duty personnel to mark Veterans Day 2024. (Farmer Boys)

Carne asada tacos from Cabo Wabo Cantina, which is offering a deal for military veterans and active-duty personnel to mark Veterans Day 2024. (J. Rick Martin)

Bibimbap from Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, which is offering a deal for military veterans and active-duty personnel to mark Veterans Day 2024. (Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar)

A Scholarship Burger from Walk On's Sports Bistreaux. The burger is being offered free to military veterans and active-duty personnel to mark Veterans Day 2024. (Walk On's Sports Bistreaux)

Here are some Las Vegas restaurants offering Veterans Day deals on Monday for military veterans and active-duty personnel to thank them for their service. Proof of service is required.

Cabo Wabo Cantina in the Miracle Mile Shops is offering 20 percent off all food items.

Farmer Boys, with multiple Vegas locations, is offering a free Big Cheese burger, limit one per service member.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 6509 Las Vegas Blvd. South, in Town Square, and 1725 Festival Plaza Drive, in Downtown Summerlin, is offering a free entrée.

Miami Grill, 2310 E. Serene Ave., in Walmart, Henderson, is offering 20 percent off meals.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews, 6629 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 120, in Town Square, is offering a free Garage Burger with American cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Sourdough Café in Arizona Charlie’s Boulder and Arizona Charlie’s Decatur is offering 20 percent off food items.

Yogurtland, with multiple Vegas locations, is offering a 15 percent in-store discount.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Harrah’s Las Vegas is offering a free Scholarship Burger for dine-in only.

Whataburger at the Waldorf Astoria is offering a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee. Being in uniform also constitutes proof of service.

