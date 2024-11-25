Lavish restaurant south of the Strip finally opening after 2 year wait

The Las Vegas debut marks the second location for the restaurant; the original is one of the hottest spots in Austin, Texas.

In the summer of 2022, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that a building remodel and repair permit had been issued for The Guest House restaurant in Town Square.

The initial permitting records valued the project at $6 million and indicated Guest House would occupy the former Tommy Bahama Restaurant at 6635 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The space lies next to Ethel M Chocolates and across the palm-lined promenade from Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, which remains open.

It appears that The Guest House is nearing its debut, with construction visibly ongoing, branded signs with QR codes in the windows, and the website of the original Guest House in Austin, Texas, announcing the restaurant is opening soon in Vegas.

The Guest House launched in spring 2024 in Austin and quickly became one of the city’s buzziest dining destinations. Executive chef Todd Mark Miller has solid Vegas ties, being an alum of Prime Steakhouse in Bellagio, the Four Seasons Hotel at Mandalay Bay and the STK Steakhouse group, which has a location in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The chef sends out a modern American menu in Texas, with buttermilk chicken tenders, lobster BLT sliders and steak tartare among the starters. Ten large plates include Faroe Islands salmon with Japanese mushrooms, seared diver scallops with aji amarillo chile and a bone-in rib eye dry aged for 40 days.

A raw bar presents oysters, hamachi crudo, shrimp cocktail and Maine lobster (chilled or grilled) on the half shell. Ossetra caviar on toast and traditional caviar service round out the menu.

Caviar? The Guest House will be right at home in Vegas.

