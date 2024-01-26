60°F
Food

Lazy Dog to add 3rd location in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2024 - 12:43 pm
 
Lazy Dog Restaurants are known for their mountain-inspired look and feel. A third location in t ...
Lazy Dog Restaurants are known for their mountain-inspired look and feel. A third location in the Las Vegas Valley is set to debut in winter 2024, this time in Henderson. (Lazy Dog Restaurants)
Lazy Dog Restaurants are known for their modern take on American comfort classics, including th ...
Lazy Dog Restaurants are known for their modern take on American comfort classics, including this pot roast beef dip. A third location in the Las Vegas Valley is set to debut in winter 2024, this time in Henderson. (Lazy Dog Restaurants)
Lazy Dog Restaurants are known for their modern take on American comfort classics, including th ...
Lazy Dog Restaurants are known for their modern take on American comfort classics, including this bison meatloaf. A third location in the Las Vegas Valley is set to debut in winter 2024, this time in Henderson. (Lazy Dog Restaurants)

Good boy.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar announced Friday that it would be opening its third location in the Las Vegas Valley, this time at 594 N. Stephanie St., in Henderson. The restaurant, set to debut this winter, joins Lazy Dog locations in Summerlin and Town Square.

Lazy Dog is known for its modern take on American comfort dishes (sometimes with international accents) and for the mountain-inpired neo-rustic look and feel of its restaurants. In Henderson, Lazy Dog encompasses almost 13,000 square feet, with seating for 223 inside and 112 on the terrace.

The menu is equally capacious, ranging across about 20 categories, including salads and sandwiches (classic Cobb, chicken katsu), burgers (bison burger), noodles (fettuccine Alfredo), fish (beer-battered fish and chips), chicken and meat (chicken pot pie, carnitas, flat iron steak), and weekend brunch (veggie omelet, pancake tacos), plus TV dinners, family meals and housemade sangria among the bar offerings.

The new Lazy Dog will be open for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, happy hour and late night. The restaurant group also has locations in California, Colorado, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, Georgia and Florida. Visit lazydogrestaurants.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

