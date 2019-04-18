Learn to make Scenic Brewing Company’s Hurricane

Just in time for spring, Scenic Brewing Company serves up a classic cocktail that you’ll want to sip poolside. While the new bar and restaurant offers a broad variety of beers on tap, the Scenic Hurricane is delightfully fruity with passion fruit puree and a float of dark rum.
Ingredients
1½ ounces Bacardi
1½ ounces passion fruit puree
1½ ounces orange juice
½ ounce lime juice
½ ounce grenadine
Myers Dark Rum float
Garnish
Maraschino cherry
Orange wedge
Directions
Combine ingredients except dark rum in a mixing tin and shake well. Strain into a pint glass with fresh ice, then float dark rum. Top with a flag of cherry and orange.