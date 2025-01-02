Legendary chef to close 2nd restaurant on Las Vegas Strip

The venue will transition into a new food and beverage concept anticipated to open in late 2025.

Julian Serrano Tapas at Aria will close permanently after business on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, according to a Thursday news release. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A legendary chef is closing another longtime restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip.

After 15-plus years, Julian Serrano Tapas at Aria will close permanently after business on Feb. 1, according to a Thursday news release. The venue will transition into a new food and beverage concept anticipated to open in late 2025.

Serrano, 74, closed Picasso at the Bellagio in August after nearly 26 years.

Over the years, the tapas-style restaurant has received industry acclaim for its cuisine and hospitality with awards such as a Four-Star rating from Forbes, Best of Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator and Best New Restaurant of the Year from Esquire, among other awards, the release said.

“The culinary excellence and influence Chef Serrano brought to Aria for the past 15 years is a testament to his talent and unwavering work ethic,” Ayesha Molino, President & COO of Aria, said in the release. “He consistently led the restaurant and chef teams with professionalism, offering mentorship to all who worked alongside him, pushing each individual to deliver world-class hospitality to our guests.

“His contributions are sincerely appreciated, and we wish him and his family joy and good fortune in the future and beyond.”

