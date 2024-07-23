List of best fast food restaurants released: You’ll be shocked to see what was #1

It’s no secret that Americans are passionate about fast food. As of this year, the fast food industry in the United States is estimated to be worth nearly $390 billion. And with new technology dropping as regularly as fun new menu drops, it seems that America’s favorite ways to eat—quick and on-the-go—is only going to keep growing.

In today’s modern world of convenience, fast food thrives in a way that no other fine-dining restaurant ever could. There are nearly 50,000 fast-food chains scattered across the United States, and a handful of them have had decades of direct influence on our culture. But in addition to the big chains, there are plenty of smaller, regional fast food brands that have an enthusiastic following. And that fact was very apparent when we saw the results of USA Today’s Readers’ Choice List: 10 Best Fast Food Restaurants 2024.

Surprisingly, familiar burger joints like McDonald’s and Wendy’s are nowhere to be found on the list. The top 10 starts with Arby’s, followed by Zaxby’s, Popeyes and Taco Bell coming in at #7. Captain D’s managed to capture the taste buds of fish lovers everywhere, securing its 6th place spot, right behind Hardee’s, which finished 5th.

The top 4 is where things begin to make a little more sense, with In-N-Out successfully clinching a 4th-place ranking. Despite being the only burger joint on the list, In-N-Out does deserve its praises based on the quality of food, service and flavor alone. At number 3 we have Chick-fil-A, which is a fan favorite that does an excellent job at staying focused on exactly what works. Chick-fil-A nabbed the #1 spot in the 2023 list but slipped a bit this year. Next up? KFC’s strong second-place finish.

And we must admit that we didn’t see the winner coming. Southern California-based Del Taco came out the winner thanks to its Mexican-inspired menu mixed with a few classic American staples. As it turns out, the underrated fast food eatery not only sports a killer all-day menu, but customers can also get their fix with a robust breakfast menu in the morning. Del Taco even has some super reliable options for both vegans and vegetarians, so it has a little something for everyone.

With 10 fast-food restaurants covered in one list, there’s still plenty more to explore. USA Today readers might have weighed in on this ranking, but we suspect your Top 10 might be a little different. Maybe you’d argue for Sonic or Wendy’s in place of some of the other picks on this list? To us, creating our very own fast food Top 10 list sounds like a delicious challenge that we’d happily accept.

Up next: We Tried the Entire Wendy’s Breakfast Menu and the Best Item Was an Absolute Classic