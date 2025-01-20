46°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Little burgers in orange ‘cans’ are about to hit Vegas

Smalls Sliders just announced a 12-store development deal for the greater Las Vegas area. (Smal ...
Smalls Sliders just announced a 12-store development deal for the greater Las Vegas area. (Smalls Sliders)
Smalls Sliders, whose restaurants are dubbed Cans because they resemble shipping containers, ju ...
Smalls Sliders, whose restaurants are dubbed Cans because they resemble shipping containers, just announced a 12-store development deal for the greater Las Vegas area. (Smalls Sliders)
24SMS074_RETAIL-RESTAURAUNT-FACILITY-BUSINESS-R1Smalls Sliders, whose restaurants are dubbed Ca ...
24SMS074_RETAIL-RESTAURAUNT-FACILITY-BUSINESS-R1Smalls Sliders, whose restaurants are dubbed Cans because they resemble shipping containers, just announced a 12-store development deal for the greater Las Vegas area. (Smalls Sliders)
More Stories
Super Mario's Pizza at 1000 S. Torrey Pines Dr. is seen, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas ...
‘Biggest pizza in Las Vegas’ devoured in viral video
Fabio Trabocchi, a Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur, has de ...
One of Las Vegas’ most-anticipated restaurant debuts is now off
A Michelin-star chef brings his global tasting menus to the Strip
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2025 - 8:48 am
 

Call it the Can Plan.

Smalls Sliders, whose restaurants are dubbed Cans because they resemble shipping containers, just announced a 12-store development deal for the greater Las Vegas area. The modular Cans are built off site, then dropped into each new location. The Cans are painted bright orange, a more vivid version of the shade used by Hermès. The company calls it Smorange.

A franchisee group with two previous development deals with Smalls Sliders will be opening the restaurants, with the first store debuting this year and subsequent stores over the next several years, a representative for the company said. The group is also planning stores for El Paso, Texas, and Tucson, Arizona.

The menu in Vegas, as at other Smalls, is intentionally limited: cheeseburger sliders (including Biggie Smalls double meat, double cheese), russet waffle fries, a grilled cheese sandwich, shakes and combo meals.

Smalls Sliders opened its first quick-service Can in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 2019. Today, there are more than 20 Cans open across the Southeast and more than 300 under development. Visit smallssliders.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Killers, John Fogerty, National Bootlegger’s Day and the Days of the Dead horror convention top this week’s entertainment lineup in Las Vegas.

 
FDA bans red dye No. 3 from foods
By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press

U.S. regulators on Wednesday banned the dye called Red 3 from the nation’s food supply, nearly 35 years after it was barred from cosmetics because of potential cancer risk.

MORE STORIES