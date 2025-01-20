Little burgers in orange ‘cans’ are about to hit Vegas

Go big with sliders, waffle fries, sauces, shakes and combo meals that are making the trip west for the first time.

One of Las Vegas’ most-anticipated restaurant debuts is now off

24SMS074_RETAIL-RESTAURAUNT-FACILITY-BUSINESS-R1Smalls Sliders, whose restaurants are dubbed Cans because they resemble shipping containers, just announced a 12-store development deal for the greater Las Vegas area. (Smalls Sliders)

Smalls Sliders, whose restaurants are dubbed Cans because they resemble shipping containers, just announced a 12-store development deal for the greater Las Vegas area. (Smalls Sliders)

Call it the Can Plan.

Smalls Sliders, whose restaurants are dubbed Cans because they resemble shipping containers, just announced a 12-store development deal for the greater Las Vegas area. The modular Cans are built off site, then dropped into each new location. The Cans are painted bright orange, a more vivid version of the shade used by Hermès. The company calls it Smorange.

A franchisee group with two previous development deals with Smalls Sliders will be opening the restaurants, with the first store debuting this year and subsequent stores over the next several years, a representative for the company said. The group is also planning stores for El Paso, Texas, and Tucson, Arizona.

The menu in Vegas, as at other Smalls, is intentionally limited: cheeseburger sliders (including Biggie Smalls double meat, double cheese), russet waffle fries, a grilled cheese sandwich, shakes and combo meals.

Smalls Sliders opened its first quick-service Can in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 2019. Today, there are more than 20 Cans open across the Southeast and more than 300 under development. Visit smallssliders.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.