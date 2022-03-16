Local chef named finalist for 2022 James Beard Awards

Las Vegas chef Jamie Tran was named a finalist Wednesday in the Best Chef: Southwest category of the 2022 James Beard Awards.

Las Vegas chef Jamie Tran was named a finalist Wednesday in the Best Chef: Southwest category of the 2022 James Beard Awards. Tran is the owner of The Black Sheep, an Asian cuisine-inspired eatery in the Southwest part of the Las Vegas Valley.

She’s in the running for the highly respected award against four chefs from restaurants in Arizona and New Mexico.

This year’s winners from across the country will be announced in June at a ceremony in Chicago.

