Los Angeles deli has plans to ‘fatten up’ downtown Vegas

The restaurant is known for sandwiches that incorporate classic bar foods like fries, onion rings and mozzarella sticks.

Construction is underway at the new Fat Sal's Deli at 450 Fremont St., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Deli is scheduled to begin invited tastings on Sept. 8.

Construction is under way as pedestrians walk past the new Fat Sal's Deli, right, at 450 Fremont St., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Deli, in the former International Eatery, is scheduled to begin invited tastings on Sept. 8. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Construction is underway at the new Fat Sal's Deli at 450 Fremont St., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Deli is scheduled to open on Sept. 8. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

To paraphrase Julius Caesar: Surround me with sandwiches that are fat.

Like a Fat Sal stacking thinly sliced ribeye, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, fries, brown gravy and mayonnaise on a garlic hero.

Or a Fat Breakfast bulging with fried eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, mozzarella sticks, tots, American cheese, ketchup and Tapatío on a grilled hero.

Or a Fat Bodega (named for the New York City corner stores) layering Harlem chopped cheese (ground beef, sautéed onions and American cheese chopped together), onion rings, fries, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup and mayonnaise between the halves of another grilled hero.

These chubbies and other husky specimens make weight for the menu at Fat Sal’s Deli, the popular Southern California shop that is opening soon in downtown Las Vegas, at 450 Fremont St., Suite 101. Incorporating bar food classics like mozzarella sticks, onion rings and fries is a signature at Sal’s.

More fat on the menu

“It’s lit! See you soon, Vegas!” Fat Sal’s recently posted on Instagram, accompanied by a cluster of emojis. The restaurant has received its business license from the city of Las Vegas, according to public records. And invitations recently went out for folks to sample the menu beginning Sept. 8.

You can surround yourself with more than fat sandwiches at Fat Sal’s. The menu also weighs in with fat fries, fat shakes and fat sides. The “Make It Fatter” section of the menu features about 50 add-ons — from tots to grilled chicken, fried eggs to hot peppers to Russian dressing — to plump up various menu items.

A local representative for Fat Sal’s did not return a request for information on the downtown opening.

Another Vegas outpost

Fat Sal’s was founded in 2010 in Los Angeles by Salvatore Capek (Fat Sal), Josh Stone and actor Jerry Ferrara, best known for his role as Turtle on the HBO series “Entourage.” Today, Fat Sal’s has seven locations in Southern California and one in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In July, the Miracle Mile Shops on the Strip announced that Fat Sal’s was among the first six restaurants confirmed for Miracle Eats, its food hall set to debut this winter.

