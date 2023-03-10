Luke’s Lobster to open its 2nd location on the Strip

The Vegas shack, a refashioned shipping container, was made on the East Coast, then road-tripped west.

Luke's Lobster, famed for its lobster rolls, is opening its second Las Vegas Strip location in April 2023. The chain has locations in 11 U.S. states and Asia. (Luke's Lobster)

It’s a little old shack where we can get together — for lobster rolls.

On April 13, Luke’s Lobster is scheduled to open its second location on the Las Vegas Strip, this time in a lobster shack in The Park, the outdoor dining and entertainment district connecting New York-New York, Park MGM and T-Mobile Arena.

The 160-square-foot shack began as a shipping container, which the Luke’s Lobster team remade into a Maine lobster shack in their wood and steel fabrication shop. The shack road-tripped across the U.S. to Vegas for its debut.

Luke’s is known for its lobster rolls, crab and shrimp rolls, lobster bisque and New England clam chowder.

“For a city in the desert, Las Vegas sure loves good seafood,” founder Luke Holden said. “We’re a Maine company that opened its first shack in New York, so it feels just right to be bringing a taste of Maine to New York-New York … ”

The shack, accompanied by seating and Strip views, features a painted exterior, a white cedar shingle roof and the colorful buoy wall that is a signature of Maine lobster docks.

During opening week, a portion of lobster roll sales will be donated to The Shade Tree, which provides shelter to homeless and abused women and children.

Fashion Show mall on the Strip saw the first Luke’s Lobster to open in Vegas. Luke’s has locations in 11 U.S. states, plus Asia. For more information, visit lukeslobster.com and follow @lukeslobster on Instagram and TikTok.

