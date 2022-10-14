Mandalay Bay offers pop-up food zone on Allegiant Stadium game days

This football season on game days at Allegiant Stadium, fans can pre-game it at The Fan District at Mandalay Bay and Luxor.

Raiders fans celebrate a score over the Denver Broncos during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The District features food trucks in the Fan Lot, the parking lot at Luxor Drive and Mandalay Bay Road, behind The Shoppes at Mandalay Place. The Lot, open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., also offers a retail pop-up with football merchandise.

Before or after the game, fans may present their game day tickets to avail themselves of these specials:

— Buy-one-get-one beer at Franklin Lounge at Delano Las Vegas.

— Buy-one-get-one draft beer at Centra and Aurora at Luxor.

— Buy-one-get-one appetizer with an entrée purchase at Public House at Luxor.

— Buy-one-get-one cheese fries with an entrée purchase at Diablo’s Cantina at Luxor.

— Swag giveaways at Rhythm & Riffs at Mandalay Bay.

— Signed memorabilia raffle at Eyecandy at Mandalay Bay.

The Fan District is hosting a series of meet-and-greets throughout the season with Raiders greats. Mandalay Bay and Luxor lie within walking distance of the stadium. Details: bit.ly/MandalayFanDistrict.

From 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21, Chef’s Table in Eataly at Park MGM is presenting a Barolo dinner, part of Eataly’s October celebration of the Italian wine, famed for its bold flavors and elegant aging. The dinner features four courses, plus six releases from Borgogno, a Barolo winery that dates to the 1760s.

The releases are Borgogno Bianco Vermouth, Borgogno Derthona Timorasso (a white varietal revived by the winery), 2016 Borgogno Barolo, 2003 Borgogno Barolo Riserva, 1998 Borgogno Barolo Riserva and Borgogno Barolo Chinato (an aromatized wine suited to dessert).

Purchase tickets ($300) at eataly.com/us_en/classes-and-events/las-vegas. Limited seating.

Beginning 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at Veranda in the Four Seasons, beer lovers and wine enthusiasts can decide which pour makes for the best culinary pairing. A five-course prix fixe menu from chef William Ledesma is being paired with brews from Able Baker Brewing Company of Las Vegas and varietals from California’s Wente Vineyards.

Chef Ledesma, Able Baker taproom manager Scott Seales and Wente Vineyards sommeliers Adrian Knott and Doug Jones will guide guests through each pairing. Veranda’s beer vs. wine dinner is $135 per person. Required reservations: 702-632-5121 or on OpenTable.

Funky wines and spirits star from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Co-Ferment, a natural wine fair presented by Pour in the Alley at Ferguson’s Downtown, 1028 E. Fremont St. The fair features all-you-can-enjoy tasting from 20-plus wine producers, as well as food vendors and live music.

Tickets: $30 from fergusonsdowntown.com/pourinthealley. Industry discount: direct message @alt_imports on Instagram.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.