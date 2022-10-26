Meráki Greek Grill opens 4th location in Las Vegas, with 2 more ahead

By mid-2023, six Meráki grills will be serving Greek rice bowls, gyros and skewered meats across the valley.

A fully provisioned table from Meráki Greek Grill, which opened its fourth location in Las Vegas on Oct. 26, 2022. Two other locations are planned to debut in November 2022 and by mid-2023, respectively. (Meráki Greek Grill)

The lamb chops are grilling, Las Vegas.

Meráki Greek Grill, where the chops are a signature dish, opened its fourth location Wednesday in Centennial Hills. The opening follows the debut of the inaugural restaurant on South Rainbow Boulevard in 2017, a Summerlin spot launching in 2021 and a third restaurant firing the grill this past June.

In November, the Henderson Meráki Greek Grill is set to open, with another location slated for mid-2023, bringing the total Merákis to six across the valley. Founder Girar “Jerry” Goumroian, executive chef-partner Nikos Georgousis, and franchise patners George and Joseph Djavairian are leading the expansion.

Menu highlights include the lamb chops and kalamakia skewered meats, all grilled with lemon, oregano and olive oil; spreads like tzatziki with grilled pita; build-your-own rice or quinoa bowls; gyros and a house Meráki steak burger; and classics like avgolemono, spanakopita and saganaki.

A mural of Zeus commands the dining at each Meráki, which translates as doing something with love or soul. To learn more, visit merakigreekgrill.com.

