The MGM Grand announced Thursday that it is reopening its buffet next week.

The MGM Grand Buffet in Las Vegas reopens on May 26. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The MGM Grand is reopening its buffet next week.

The MGM Grand Buffet will start service at 7 a.m. Wednesday, featuring breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch.

Regular days and hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays through Mondays.

Prices are $25.99 per person on Monday, Thursday and Friday and $29.99 on Saturday and Sunday.

Children 5 years old and younger will eat complimentary.