Michelin star chefs, diners as performers touted for new downtown Vegas restaurant

The lights, sound and menu are planned for a one-time vehicle repair shop. Does the restaurant have an Ibiza connection?

Sublimotion restaurant, center, at 1421 S. Commerce St., in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas, has submitted plans to the city for a 7,400-square-foot establishment. (City of Las Vegas)

A 7,400-square-foot restaurant whose plans show only a 12-seat dining room — but two dressing rooms, two experience rooms and five bathrooms — is scheduled on Tuesday to have the City of Las Vegas Planning Commission consider an application for full on-premise alcohol service.

Staff have recommended approval of the project, a restaurant named Sublimotion at 1421 S. Commerce St., in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas. The submitted plans also show a bar and lounge, a commercial kitchen and a mezzanine office, as well as future murals for the north, east and south exteriors of the building.

Lights, sound, menu!

The justification letter accompanying the application describes Sublimotion as an “immersive dining experience that combines culinary excellence with advanced scenic art and technology.” The restaurant, the letter continues, “aims to push the boundaries of modern dining by transforming the table into a stage, and the diner into the main character of a one-of-a-kind performance.”

The letter touts “Michelin Star Chefs,” who will prepare nightly multicourse menus for 12 guests, the meals being paired with “visual, auditory and interactive elements.”

Parcel history

The parcel in question encompasses four South Commerce Street addresses (1421, 1427, 1429 and 1433) across three buildings. Sublimotion will occupy the northernmost building, a former vehicle repair shop. The other two buildings (a cottage at 1427 and 1429-1433) will remain as is, according to the application.

Like many older downtown parcels, this one has housed a colorful variety of businesses, including electricians, a drapery and hardware store, food truck storage, a bail bondsman, a bicycle shop and a towing outfit. A bar was planned for the southernmost building, at the corner of West Utah Avenue, but it never opened.

Ibiza connection?

Pacific Palisades Capital Investments, doing business as Sublimotion LV, submitted the application.

It’s unclear if Sublimotion Vegas is connected to — or inspired by — the Sublimotion on Ibiza, Spain, famed for its innovative dishes served amid a swirl of lighting, visual and audio projections.

Heika Bom-Bakker, listed as the CEO of Pacific Palisades, was not immediately available for comment.

