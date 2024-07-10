Michelin-starred chef opening seafood spot on Las Vegas Strip

The East Coast chef, who’s also opening a restaurant aboard a superyacht, is sourcing from Mediterranean and U.S. coastal waters.

The exterior of Lakeside restaurant, open since 2010 on the Lake of Dreams at Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip. The restaurant is closing in July 2024, to be replaced by a seafood spot from a celebrated East Coast chef. (Barbara Kraft)

Fabio Trabocchi, a Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur, is opening a seafood spot at Wynn Las Vegas in early 2025. The restaurant replaces Lakeside, open since 2010 on the property's Lake of Dreams. (Marcel Boldu)

On the lake at Wynn Las Vegas, a new restaurant is setting out to sea.

Fiola Mare, a seafood spot, is planned to open early in 2025 on the Lake of Dreams at the property. Fiola Mare is replacing Lakeside, a seafood restaurant that debuted in 2010 (replacing what had been Daniel Boulud Brasserie). Lakeside is closing in July.

Fabio Trabocchi, a Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur, is creating Fiola Mare. Trabocchi is known for his seafood and Italian spots in Washington, D.C., Virginia and Florida. This fall, he’s set to debut a coastal Italian restaurant aboard Ilma, a Ritz-Carlton superyacht.

Fiola Mare features seafood sourced from the Mediterranean, and from the East and West Coasts of the U.S., for a raw bar at the entrance, seafood towers, tableside preparations, a roving seafood trolley (the carrello del pesce), a host of grilled seafood entrées and more.

The look of Fiola Mare draws on the abundance of the sea, custom maritime-inspired elements, and new furnishings influenced by French and Italian design of the 1940s and ’50s. A new floor plan increases views of the Lake of Dreams (including views of the giant mechanical frog that serenades guests during the water show from atop a waterfall).

