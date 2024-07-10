Michelin-starred chef opening seafood spot on Las Vegas Strip
The East Coast chef, who’s also opening a restaurant aboard a superyacht, is sourcing from Mediterranean and U.S. coastal waters.
On the lake at Wynn Las Vegas, a new restaurant is setting out to sea.
Fiola Mare, a seafood spot, is planned to open early in 2025 on the Lake of Dreams at the property. Fiola Mare is replacing Lakeside, a seafood restaurant that debuted in 2010 (replacing what had been Daniel Boulud Brasserie). Lakeside is closing in July.
Fabio Trabocchi, a Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur, is creating Fiola Mare. Trabocchi is known for his seafood and Italian spots in Washington, D.C., Virginia and Florida. This fall, he’s set to debut a coastal Italian restaurant aboard Ilma, a Ritz-Carlton superyacht.
Fiola Mare features seafood sourced from the Mediterranean, and from the East and West Coasts of the U.S., for a raw bar at the entrance, seafood towers, tableside preparations, a roving seafood trolley (the carrello del pesce), a host of grilled seafood entrées and more.
The look of Fiola Mare draws on the abundance of the sea, custom maritime-inspired elements, and new furnishings influenced by French and Italian design of the 1940s and ’50s. A new floor plan increases views of the Lake of Dreams (including views of the giant mechanical frog that serenades guests during the water show from atop a waterfall).
