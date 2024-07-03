New barbecue spot opening in Mountain’s Edge

The restaurant, which uses hickory smoke, is the latest project from a hospitality group that also created local Italian and Mexican places.

Honor BBQ brings the smoke — the hickory smoke — to southwest Las Vegas when it opens Friday in the Mountain’s Edge community.

Honor BBQ is the latest project from food and drink veteran Andy Hooper of Hooper Hospitality Concepts, which also created Locale Italian Kitchen in southwest Vegas and El Luchador Mexican Kitchen & Cantina in Henderson.

Pitmasters Jacob Williamson and Lorena Telles are preparing Texas- and Southern-inspired barbecue smoked low and slow for up to 11 hours and served by the half-pound or as sandwiches. Meats range from whole beer can chicken, jalapeño cheddar sausage links and hot links of the day to pulled pork, pork spareribs, and sliced or chopped brisket.

Meats are served with original, sweet or spicy house barbecue sauce. Sides such as baked beans, bacon-braised green beans, street corn and fried okra come along for the fried.

To kick off a meal, there are shareable starters such as fried pickle chips, cauliflower bites, fried green tomatoes, crisp deviled eggs, house cornbread with a whip of honey butter and extra-large jalapeños stuffed with smoked brisket (aka Texas Twinkies). After the barbecue, look for banana pudding, carrot cake and triple chocolate cake.

The restaurant also offers canned and draft beer and specialty cocktails such as an El Luchador margarita with 818 Blanco tequila, agave nectar and fresh lime juice, and an Honor old-fashioned with Horse Soldier Bourbon, bitters and black sugar syrup.

Honor BBQ is 7825 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 101. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Honor offers 50 percent off for military personnel and first responders in uniform, and 20 percent off for those out of uniform, with valid identification. Visit honorbarbeque.com and follow @honorbarbeque on Instagram.

