New cocktails, new bars — out in time for NFL Draft weekend

Two bars debut this week at the Wynn, previewing new drinks. New bars also have opened at the Cosmopolitan and Paris Las Vegas.

Fans can fuel up during the NFL Draft weekend with cocktails at these spots, five of which are new.

Famed mixologist Francesco Lafranconi created the limited-run Kentucky Swagger for Carversteak in Resorts World. The drink is made with the restaurant’s custom-barrel 112-proof Maker’s Mark Private Selection whiskey and served over a large spherical cube: $28 cocktail, $24 whiskey neat.

Two bars debuting this week at the Wynn previewed their imbibables. The Monaco at Aft Cocktail Deck is a seaside-inspired spritz showcasing Belvedere Organic Infusions Lemon & Basil Vodka, lemon verbena and fresh lemon juice. At Bar Parasol, a Verde Bloody Mary harnesses green chile liqueur and housemade green tomato bloody mix.

Rhumbar in The Mirage re-opened on April 20 as Rhumbar Tropical Ultra Lounge. The new bar program offers cocktails like a Post Melon (a newfangled Midori Sour), a 100 Foot Wave cresting with a trio of rums, and a large-format Kiwi Do You Love Me built with blanco tequila, orgeat, pineapple and kiwi.

The Ski Lodge, new in The Cosmopolitan, feels like a chi-chi mountain spot for gathering après-piste. Mezcal, lime and ginger consort in a Sexy Diablo from the House Classics list. Among the Izakaya Specials, there’s a Golden Gai with Haku Vodka, yuzu and Calpico, a carbonated Japanese fruit drink, as well as an Old Oishi founded in rye and two sherries.

Vanderpump à Paris, the second Vegas restaurant from reality television star and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump, recently opened at Paris Las Vegas. Sip a Pump-Le-Mousse grapefruit spritz made with Vanderpump Vodka ($19) or a 16-ounce Lovelocked — a gin, raspberry and Velvet Falernum cocktail for two ($40), in this moody Art Nouveau-inspired space.

