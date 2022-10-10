New craft chophouse 138 Degrees launches in Henderson

138 Degrees, named for the ideal temperature for finishing steaks, is the latest project from chef-owner Matthew Meyer.

Dry aged ribeye from 138 Degrees, the restaurant chef Matthew Meyer is launching Oct. 15, 2022, in the Henderson area of Las Vegas. (138 Degrees)

On Oct. 15, 2022, chef Matthew Meyer is debuting 138 Degrees, his restaurant showcasing dry aged beef, in the Henderson area of Las Vegas. (138 Degrees).

A signature burger from 138 Degrees, the restaurant chef Matthew Meyer is debuting Oct. 15, 2022, in the Henderson area of Las Vegas. (138 Degrees)

Cured salmon with preserved lemon dashi from 138 Degrees, the restaurant chef Matthew Meyer is launching Oct. 15, 2022, in the Henderson area of Las Vegas. (138 Degrees)

138 Degrees reaches the right temperature on Saturday. That’s when the new restaurant, named for the ideal temperature for finishing steaks, debuts on West Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. 138 Degrees is the latest project from chef-owner Matthew Meyer and occupies his former Served Global Dining.

“I’m really excited to finally bring my vision of a responsible, creative restaurant to Henderson and Las Vegas, and very proud of our new team,” Meyer said. “We want this to be a place that the neighborhood, and entire community, will enjoy.”

Local beef, cool starters, house bitters

138 Degrees, dubbed a craft chophouse, showcases in-house dry aging of beef from Nevada ranchers and other local producers, as well as thoughtfully sourced fish, poultry and pork all prepared on a wood-fire grill.

Among the signature dishes are a dry-aged ribeye, Anderson Ranch lamb chops bedded in Carolina Gold risotto, a house-ground signature burger, shrimp and Anson Mills grits, and chilled lobster borscht built with roasted beet and beet consommé.

Overall, the menu — shared first with the Review-Journal and still being developed — ranges from raw and cured dishes to salads to starters like birria tacos and duck confit wontons, from burgers to land and sea dishes to the dry-aged steaks and other chops. Cocktails, we’re told, will focus on updated classics, with housemade cordials and bitters.

Experienced team; brunch ahead

138 Degrees features a dry-aging display, a central fire pit in the main dining room, a grand piano for weekend entertainment, two private dining rooms and a temperature-controlled portico for year-round dining.

Gene Samuel, a longtime hospitality professional whose previous gigs include Mastro’s Ocean Club and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, has come aboard as general manager. Head mixologist Adam Carroll brings the cocktail cred after stints with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Oak & Ivy and The Golden Tiki. Alex Resnik has served as consulting chef during the rollout.

138 Degrees is at 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite C-205, Henderson. Dinner runs 5 to 10 p.m. daily. Weekend brunch service, running 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., begins Oct. 22. Hours for weekday brunch will be announced soon. Call 702-272-0839 or visit 138restaurant.com.

