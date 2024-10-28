New food and drink options for fall in Las Vegas

Look for a pecan pie shake, Peking duck, plant-based steaks, a bourbon banana cocktail, fried chicken with Champagne and more.

In the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance, some new food and drink for fall:

■ Cheerful excess is always in season at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in The Venetian. Through November, look for a Pecan Pie CrazyShake ($20) that assembles a vanilla-frosted rim, glazed pecans, a slice of pecan pie, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a cherry. A brawny Chicken Fried Turkey Sandwich ($21) layers spicy chicken fried turkey, country gravy, watercress, shaved red onions and cilantro, with loaded mashed potato tots on the side.

■ For fall, executive chef Daniel Ontiveros of Carversteak in Resorts World is offering, among other dishes, French onion soup with caramelized sweet onion, sourdough crouton and Gruyère ($24); seared Hudson Valley foie gras with vanilla pain perdu, roasted fennel chutney and veal jus ($34); seared scallops topped with romanesco coconut green curry, leeks and potato ($52); and cheesecake with cinnamon crémeux and spiced apple crumble ($16).

■ Chi Asian Kitchen in The Strat just introduced six dishes. Stop by for shrimp toast with spicy mayonnaise ($14); Vietnamese egg rolls with shrimp, pork and rice vermicelli ($13); pan-fried egg noodles with tofu and vegetables in ginger garlic sauce ($21); Peking duck fried rice ($20); wok-charred 10-ounce lobster tail ($48); and Peking duck served half ($52) or whole ($90), with steamed buns and bok choy.

■ Crossroads Kitchen in Resorts World, known for its plant-based fine dining, is offering two tasting menus, one with seven courses ($175) and one with five ($85). The tasting menus are for full table participation. The seven-course menu includes a stuffed zucchini blossom, honeynut squash pappardelle and grilled lion’s mane steak. The five-course menu includes linguine and scallops and eggplant filet with mushroom bordelaise.

■ F the Bar in Fergusons Downtown, 1028 E. Fremont St., recently debuted 10 cocktails, all $14. The Apple Pie Sangria is made with natural white wine, fruit, spiced rum, sparkling wine and vanilla. A Banana Brother features Brother’s Bond Whiskey, banana syrup, cinnamon syrup, Angostura bitters and orange bitters. Local Mothership espresso, house pumpkin syrup, vodka, Kalua and chocolate bitters star in a Pumpkin Espresso Martini.

■ At Ferraro’s Ristorante, 4480 Paradise Road, executive chef Mimmo Ferraro typically introduces extensive menus to mark the change of season. Among the fall dishes: prosciutto di Parma with mozzarella ($28), pancia di maiale roasted pork belly ($24), pistachio gnocchi ($34), risotto with ’nduja ($42) and lombata Milanese veal chop ($68).

■ Executive chef Orlando Pascua of Lexie’s Bistro, 3610 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson, is sending out a new soup, salads, starters and main courses, among them potato leek soup ($16), pear and prosciutto salad ($18), squid ink tagliatelle with colossal shrimp ($32) and black Angus filet mignon with potatoes dauphinoise ($68).

■ Bird meets bubbles at Palate, 1301 S. Main St., Suite 110. On Fridays, executive chef Sterling Buckley pairs his fried chicken with a flute of Champagne Telmont for $36. Feeling big bird? The large-format Southern Hospitality platter (fried chicken, smoked mac, roasted carrots, biscuits, jam) matched with a bottle of Telmont is $180.

■ Thanksgiving begins on Nov. 17 at PT’s Taverns with the launch of a Holiday Hoagie ($16) featuring turkey, Black Forest ham, cornbread stuffing, provolone and cranberry aïoli, plus fries.

On Friday and Saturday, Aroma Latin American Cocina, 2877 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, is presenting a Dias de los Muertos menu of six dishes and a drink. Among the offerings are Guatemalan tamales ($16), Guatemalan enchiladas ($16) and a corn-thickend chocolate champurrado beverage with tamarindo sour ($7).

From 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4, The Front Yard in Ellis Island is hosting Tinis and Weenies, a Taylor Swift-inspired gathering during the Raiders-Chiefs game. The event features Swift hits, martinis ($14), and bites such as a Caesar salad with fries ($15), pigs in a blanket ($8), bratwurst ($8) and a charcuterie board for two ($17). Reservations: opentable.com.

As part of its ongoing ConnoisseurSeries, Wynn Las Vegas is joining with Dassai, the renowned sake brand, to present a nine-course omakase dinner at Mizumi beginning 7 p.m. Nov. 15. The tasting menu created by executive chef Jeff Ramsey celebrates eight expressions of Dassai, including three sakes that have never been served on the Strip. Tickets: $545, plus taxes and gratuity. Purchase at wynnlasvegas.com.

To celebrate this year’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, One Steakhouse in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is offering an 18-pound, dry-aged USDA Prime standing rib roast that is carved tableside into tomahawk steaks. The behemoth, offered from Nov. 22 through 24, is meant to serve 10 to 12 and comes with six sides. Cost: $1,600. A 72-hour advance reservation is required. Visit virginhotelslv.com.

