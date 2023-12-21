61°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Food

New food collective coming to the Strip

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2023 - 9:16 am
 
Miracle Mile Shops announced plans to launch Miracle Eats, which is set to open fourth quarter ...
Miracle Mile Shops announced plans to launch Miracle Eats, which is set to open fourth quarter 2024, the company said in a news release. (Miracle Mile Shops)

A new food collective is coming to the Strip.

Miracle Mile Shops announced plans to launch Miracle Eats, which is set to open fourth quarter 2024, the company said in a news release.

The Miracle Eats restaurants will join Miracle Mile Shops’ extensive roster of eateries such as Rosa Mexicano, which celebrated its grand opening last month.

“To complement Miracle Mile Shops’ recent renovations, we are thrilled to introduce a brand-new selection of unique and popular restaurants to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip,” Robert Buchanan, vice president and general manager of Miracle Mile Shops, said in the release. “We are always looking for ways to elevate our offerings, and Miracle Eats is sure to be a popular gathering place for both locals and tourists.”

Restaurants coming to Miracle Eats will be announced at a later date.

MOST READ
1
Judge declines to dismiss charges against teen in fatal hit-and-run
Judge declines to dismiss charges against teen in fatal hit-and-run
2
‘More in ‘24’: Fireworks to blast from 9 hotels on New Year’s Eve
‘More in ‘24’: Fireworks to blast from 9 hotels on New Year’s Eve
3
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
4
CARTOON: Not ready for prime time
CARTOON: Not ready for prime time
5
Another Strip pedestrian bridge is one step closer to reality
Another Strip pedestrian bridge is one step closer to reality
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Comedy greats Steve Martin and Martin Short return to the Strip this weekend. (Mark Seliger)
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Steve Martin and Martin Short, Cowboy Christmas and National Sangria Day lead the lineup for the week of Dec. 15-21.

More stories
‘It’s just beautiful’: Durango opens doors in southwest valley — PHOTOS
‘It’s just beautiful’: Durango opens doors in southwest valley — PHOTOS
Shake Shack to open first drive-thru location in Las Vegas Valley
Shake Shack to open first drive-thru location in Las Vegas Valley
Johnathan L. Wright’s top 5 stories of 2023
Johnathan L. Wright’s top 5 stories of 2023
Celebrated chef closes Chinatown Las Vegas restaurant
Celebrated chef closes Chinatown Las Vegas restaurant
Hundreds of Strip hospitality jobs available at multiple career fairs
Hundreds of Strip hospitality jobs available at multiple career fairs
Mirage, Tropicana union workers approve tentative 5-year contracts
Mirage, Tropicana union workers approve tentative 5-year contracts