New food collective coming to the Strip

“We are always looking for ways to elevate our offerings,” said Robert Buchanan, vice president and general manager of Miracle Mile Shops.

Miracle Mile Shops announced plans to launch Miracle Eats, which is set to open fourth quarter 2024, the company said in a news release. (Miracle Mile Shops)

A new food collective is coming to the Strip.

Miracle Mile Shops announced plans to launch Miracle Eats, which is set to open fourth quarter 2024, the company said in a news release.

The Miracle Eats restaurants will join Miracle Mile Shops’ extensive roster of eateries such as Rosa Mexicano, which celebrated its grand opening last month.

“To complement Miracle Mile Shops’ recent renovations, we are thrilled to introduce a brand-new selection of unique and popular restaurants to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip,” Robert Buchanan, vice president and general manager of Miracle Mile Shops, said in the release. “We are always looking for ways to elevate our offerings, and Miracle Eats is sure to be a popular gathering place for both locals and tourists.”

Restaurants coming to Miracle Eats will be announced at a later date.