Mexican restaurant chain’s biggest location launches on the Strip

The Pink Room at Rosa Mexicano, opening Nov. 10, 2023, in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip. (Rosa Mexicano)

Rosa Mexicano is going big in Las Vegas. Biggest, actually.

On Friday, the Mexican restaurant will open its largest location to date, in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort, the property said in a statement Tuesday. The brand currently has 11 restaurants in five states; Rosa Mexicano on the Strip encompasses 13,000 square feet.

The space features lively colors, hand-painted murals, indoor and outdoor bars and dining areas (including a terrace), and a marquee Pink Room where everything — ceiling, walls, floors, tables, chairs, a cascading bubble wall — is rendered in vibrant pinks. The room, Instagrammable by design, can host parties and other private events.

Among the menu highlights are tableside nitro margaritas, signature tableside guacamole and a new selection of Mexican steakhouse dishes. The restaurant is offering walk-in dining for its launch; reservations begin Nov. 20. Rosa Mexicano is open from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily. Visit rosamexicano.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.