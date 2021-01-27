New Italian restaurant replacing popular pizza spot on Strip

The new restaurant, set to open in mid-February, promises “a personalized interpretation of Italian cuisine that balances tradition and innovation.

Pastas, like these tortelli, will be among the dishes featured at the new BRERA Osteria (The Venetian Resort)

Pastas, such as this gnocchi, will be among the dishes featured at the new BRERA Osteria. (The Venetian Resort)

Lamb chops, above, steaks and chops will be on the menu at the new BRERA Osteria. (The Venetian Resort)

Mussels will be on the menu at the new BRERA Osteria. (The Venetian Resort)

Sixth + Mill Ristorante, Pizzeria and Bar is being replaced with a new Italian restaurant, which will launch next month. The space that houses the casual pizza and pasta spot in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian soon will be home to BRERA Osteria.

The new restaurant, set to open in mid-February, promises “a personalized interpretation of Italian cuisine that balances tradition and innovation and portrays the culinary heritage of the Italian people.” Operated by the same team that runs Sixth + Mill, it will be a sister restaurant to both BRERA Ristorante in L.A.’s Arts District and Mateo’s Ristorante Italiano, located just downstairs in the so-called “restaurant row” that connects The Venetian and Palazzo.

While located in a reproduction of Venice’s famed St. Mark’s Square, BRERA will pay tribute to the Brera neighborhood in Milan, an artsy Bohemian district credited by some with popularizing the “aperitivo hour” (Italian happy hour) nearly a century ago. In keeping with that tradition, the owners are promising a nightly aperitivo hour that will be “the best happy hour in Las Vegas.”

Guests will be able to start their evening with some snacks in the large bar area as they enjoy a glass of wine or an Italian cocktail. The lunch and dinner menus, inspired by chef Angelo Auriana’s childhood in Italy, will include family-style plates, freshly made pastas, risotto, seafood and steaks.

The changeover won’t mean any slowdown in the restaurant’s operation. Sixth + Mill continues to serve lunch and dinner daily, and is expected to do so until the new concept launches.

