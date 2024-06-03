New late-night Italian spot set to open off the Strip

A new Italian restaurant set to open near the Las Vegas Strip from the duo behind Table 34 sports a cool name that speaks to what the owners hope to create.

The world’s top chefs are coming to Vegas. Here’s what they’re up to.

Beef cheeks pizza from Bramàre, an Italian restaurant set to debut in late June on Paradise Road in Las Vegas. (Marco Hernando, OneSeven Agency)

A Life Gave Us Lemons cocktail from Bramàre, an Italian restaurant set to debut in late June on Paradise Road in Las Vegas. (Marco Hernando, OneSeven Agency)

Swordfish Milanese from Bramàre, an Italian restaurant set to debut in late June on Paradise Road in Las Vegas. (Marco Hernando, OneSeven Agency)

Bramàre feels like a propitious name for a restaurant.

The word means “to crave” (or yearn for or long for) in Italian, and cravings are certainly what restaurants hope to create in customers. But the notion of crave also encompasses other things dear to the hearts of restaurateurs: hunger, thirst, appetite. (Crave is the more acceptable cousin of lust.)

Bramàre, with all the optimism (and expectations) the name conjures, is set to open in late June on Paradise Road. The modern Italian restaurant comes courtesy of Batch Hospitality and its principals, Constantin Alexander and Evan Glusman (whose family own’s Piero’s Italian Cuisine).

Gills, belly, cheeks

Executive chef Joe Valdez III leads the kitchen, sending out a seasonally changing menu.

Dinner might begin with Ora King salmon collar, a rich and fatty cut from just behind the gills, or with Calabrian chili pork belly, or perhaps with a salad of brasato braised beef cheeks, pickled chilis and fregola verde (a sort of couscous in bright parsley sauce).

More substantial courses await, too: a beef cheek pizza, a tangle of tagliatelle with wild boar ragù, breaded swordfish Milanese served tableside with caviar sauce.

Open late. Very late.

The wine list draws on international releases. The cocktail program, designed by Alexander and lead mixologist Oscar Takahashi, includes The Bragato, a nitro-infused tableside affogato, and a Bramàre Old-Fashioned that convenes Henry McKenna Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon aged 10 years, Piedmontese amaro, blade mace, vanilla, green cardamom, demerara, and aromatic and orange bitters.

The opening of Bramàre (bramare.com) follows Batch Hospitality’s purchase of Table 34 in Henderson in June 2022, and the subsequent makeover of the restaurant’s design, food and drink after having the same owners for almost 20 years. Bramàre, 3900 Paradise Road, is open from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Which means, late-night cravings? They’re handled.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.