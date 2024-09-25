New location of popular Las Vegas barbecue spot delayed

Texas mesquite provides the proper smoke and flavor for brisket, pulled pork and baby back ribs.

The exterior of the Big B's Texas BBQ under construction as of September 2024 on West Sahara Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Big B's Texas BBQ)

The brisket doesn’t have a new home just yet.

In May, the owners of Big B’s Texas BBQ announced that they were closing their shop on South Fort Apache Road, in anticipation of launching a location on West Sahara Boulevard. The original store in Henderson, they said, would remain open, as it currently is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

“The original plan was to open in September, but we got some unexpected delays with building permits and construction, which put us a bit behind,” said Natalia Badzjo, who owns Big B’s with her husband, Brian Buechner. “We are working as fast as we can, currently hoping to be open by the end of year. We’ve had hundreds of calls and emails asking for an update.”

At 5,500 square feet, the new location is significantly larger than the one on Fort Apache, with a bar and an open floor plan. The center housing the new spot has a large parking lot.

Big B’s opened in 2016 in Henderson. The restaurant became known for purchasing mesquite wood in Buechner’s native south Texas to produce the proper smoke and flavor.

The latest Big B’s, when it opens, will be at 8125 W. Sahara Blvd., Suite 300, near South Cimarron Road. Visit bigbztexasbbq.com or follow @bigbzbbq.

