72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

New location of popular Las Vegas barbecue spot delayed

The exterior of the Big B's Texas BBQ under construction as of September 2024 on West Sahara Bo ...
The exterior of the Big B's Texas BBQ under construction as of September 2024 on West Sahara Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Big B's Texas BBQ)
More Stories
Ethel M Chocolates, which has several shops across the Las Vegas Valley, opened its latest stor ...
3 new restaurants, 2 closings in the Las Vegas Valley
Caramella restaurant and lounge is set to debut this winter at Planet Hollywood Resort. (Las Ve ...
Italian restaurant and candy shop to debut on Las Vegas Strip
Retired NFL star opens barbecue restaurant in Las Vegas
Doja Cat performs during the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2024 - 7:03 am
 

The brisket doesn’t have a new home just yet.

In May, the owners of Big B’s Texas BBQ announced that they were closing their shop on South Fort Apache Road, in anticipation of launching a location on West Sahara Boulevard. The original store in Henderson, they said, would remain open, as it currently is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

“The original plan was to open in September, but we got some unexpected delays with building permits and construction, which put us a bit behind,” said Natalia Badzjo, who owns Big B’s with her husband, Brian Buechner. “We are working as fast as we can, currently hoping to be open by the end of year. We’ve had hundreds of calls and emails asking for an update.”

At 5,500 square feet, the new location is significantly larger than the one on Fort Apache, with a bar and an open floor plan. The center housing the new spot has a large parking lot.

Big B’s opened in 2016 in Henderson. The restaurant became known for purchasing mesquite wood in Buechner’s native south Texas to produce the proper smoke and flavor.

The latest Big B’s, when it opens, will be at 8125 W. Sahara Blvd., Suite 300, near South Cimarron Road. Visit bigbztexasbbq.com or follow @bigbzbbq.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Doja Cat performs during the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The iHeartRadio Music Festival, the Raiders’ home opener and Lucinda Williams top this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES