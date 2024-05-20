70°F
Popular Las Vegas barbecue spot moving to bigger location

Briskets inside a pit at Big B's Texas BBQ in Henderson, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Briskets inside a pit at Big B's Texas BBQ in Henderson, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Brian Buechner, co-owner of Big B's Texas BBQ in Henderson, wraps a brisket at his restaurant, ...
Brian Buechner, co-owner of Big B's Texas BBQ in Henderson, wraps a brisket at his restaurant, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2024 - 7:12 am
 

On Sunday, Big B’s Texas BBQ served its last pound of brisket, its final order of pulled pork, its farewell slab of baby back ribs at its location on South Fort Apache Road in southwest Las Vegas. The restaurant, after five years at that spot, is moving to 8125 W. Sahara Blvd., Suite 300, near South Cimmaron Road, with an opening planned for September.

The flagship Big B’s in Henderson remains open.

Why the move only about 4 miles away?

“We had some challenges at our current location that seriously hindered our opportunities for growth. While our lease was about to end, we found a location that fits our business model perfectly, so we decided to make the move,” said Natalia Badzjo, who owns Big B’s with her husband, Brian Buechner.

At 5,500 square feet, the new location is significantly larger than the one on Fort Apache, with a bar and an open floor plan. The center housing the new Big B’s has a large parking lot.

“I feel like at this location we will be able to re-create the atmosphere that makes our flagship store so special: a casual, family-friendly restaurant where you can bring your kids but also enjoy a football game and have a beer,” Badzjo said.

Big B’s opened in 2016. The barbecue spot is known for purchasing mesquite wood in Buechner’s native south Texas to produce the proper smoke and flavor. Visit bigbztexasbbq.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

