New lounge at Las Vegas Palms serves the Pimm’s Cup a la Coco

Mr. Coco, the Palm’s newest lounge, opens Friday. It was created by mixologist Francesco Lafranconi, who ran the education program at Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. The Pimm’s Cup a la Coco is a sophisticated and lightly sweet take on the classic Pimm’s Cup.
Ingredients
1½ ounces Pimm’s No. 1 Cup
1½ ounces Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint
2½ ounces fresh lemonade
2½ ounces Fever-Tree ginger ale
Garnish
Cucumber slice
Apple slices
Mint spring
Blackberries
Directions
Combine liquids with ice and shake. Pour into glass and add garnishes.