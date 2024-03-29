54°F
Food

NFL great Emmitt Smith kicks off his restaurant on the Strip — PHOTOS

Emmitt Smith, a professional football legend, sabers a bottle of champagne during an opening ni ...
Emmitt Smith, a professional football legend, sabers a bottle of champagne during an opening night party for his new restaurant Emmitt's Vegas at Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sliders are served during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thur ...
Sliders are served during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Patricia Southall Smith, center, and partygoers greet guests during an opening night party at E ...
Patricia Southall Smith, center, and partygoers greet guests during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. Southall Smith is married to the restaurant’s founder, NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Partygoers tuck away from the action during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion ...
Partygoers tuck away from the action during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
NFL legend and restaurant founder Emmitt Smith, left, admires as an artwork of his likeness in ...
NFL legend and restaurant founder Emmitt Smith, left, admires as an artwork of his likeness in unveiled during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
NFL legend and restaurant founder Emmitt Smith, center right, poses with his family in front of ...
NFL legend and restaurant founder Emmitt Smith, center right, poses with his family in front of an artwork of his likeness during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Partygoers visit the bar during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall o ...
Partygoers visit the bar during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
NFL legend Emmitt Smith, center, takes in the atmosphere during an opening night party for his ...
NFL legend Emmitt Smith, center, takes in the atmosphere during an opening night party for his new restaurant, Emmitt's Vegas, in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Partygoers greet one another during an opening night celebration at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion S ...
Partygoers greet one another during an opening night celebration at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fried oysters are served during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall o ...
Fried oysters are served during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Partygoers dance at the bar during an opening night celebration at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Sh ...
Partygoers dance at the bar during an opening night celebration at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sushi is served in a wooden boat during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Sho ...
Sushi is served in a wooden boat during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Attendees mingle during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursd ...
Attendees mingle during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Hors d’oeuvres are served during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Sho ...
Hors d’oeuvres are served during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desserts are prepared to be circulated during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashi ...
Desserts are prepared to be circulated during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
NFL legend Emmett Smith, left, is congratulated on his new restaurant during an opening night p ...
NFL legend Emmett Smith, left, is congratulated on his new restaurant during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Guests enter Emmitt’s Vegas during its opening night party in Fashion Show mall on Thurs ...
Guests enter Emmitt’s Vegas during its opening night party in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Guests dance to a live saxophonist during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion S ...
Guests dance to a live saxophonist during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2024 - 7:06 am
 

Welcome to Vegas, Emmitt.

NFL great Emmitt Smith hosted a party Thursday evening to mark the grand opening of his restaurant, Emmitt’s Vegas. The line stretched down Fashion Show mall for people waiting to get in. Tons of friends and family flew in for the gathering. Smith sabered a big bottle of Ferrari sparkling wine to launch the evening.

The restaurant occupies the ground floor of the former Sugar Factory. People came correct, and there couldn’t have been a higher concentration of expensive handbags this night in Vegas. And men in snappy suit jackets. Crab sliders, pasta Bolognese (winner!) and chicken waffles were passed.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

