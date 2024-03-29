NFL great Emmitt Smith kicks off his restaurant on the Strip — PHOTOS
The Pro Football Hall of Famer hosted a party to mark the grand opening of his restaurant, Emmitt’s Vegas, at Fashion Show mall.
Welcome to Vegas, Emmitt.
NFL great Emmitt Smith hosted a party Thursday evening to mark the grand opening of his restaurant, Emmitt’s Vegas. The line stretched down Fashion Show mall for people waiting to get in. Tons of friends and family flew in for the gathering. Smith sabered a big bottle of Ferrari sparkling wine to launch the evening.
The restaurant occupies the ground floor of the former Sugar Factory. People came correct, and there couldn’t have been a higher concentration of expensive handbags this night in Vegas. And men in snappy suit jackets. Crab sliders, pasta Bolognese (winner!) and chicken waffles were passed.
