NFL great Emmitt Smith kicks off his restaurant on the Strip — PHOTOS

The Pro Football Hall of Famer hosted a party to mark the grand opening of his restaurant, Emmitt’s Vegas, at Fashion Show mall.

Guests dance to a live saxophonist during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Guests enter Emmitt’s Vegas during its opening night party in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NFL legend Emmett Smith, left, is congratulated on his new restaurant during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desserts are prepared to be circulated during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hors d’oeuvres are served during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees mingle during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sushi is served in a wooden boat during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Partygoers dance at the bar during an opening night celebration at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fried oysters are served during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Partygoers greet one another during an opening night celebration at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NFL legend Emmitt Smith, center, takes in the atmosphere during an opening night party for his new restaurant, Emmitt's Vegas, in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Partygoers visit the bar during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NFL legend and restaurant founder Emmitt Smith, center right, poses with his family in front of an artwork of his likeness during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NFL legend and restaurant founder Emmitt Smith, left, admires as an artwork of his likeness in unveiled during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Partygoers tuck away from the action during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Patricia Southall Smith, center, and partygoers greet guests during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. Southall Smith is married to the restaurant’s founder, NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sliders are served during an opening night party at Emmitt's Vegas in Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The restaurant is founded by NFL legend Emmitt Smith. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Emmitt Smith, a professional football legend, sabers a bottle of champagne during an opening night party for his new restaurant Emmitt's Vegas at Fashion Show mall on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Welcome to Vegas, Emmitt.

NFL great Emmitt Smith hosted a party Thursday evening to mark the grand opening of his restaurant, Emmitt’s Vegas. The line stretched down Fashion Show mall for people waiting to get in. Tons of friends and family flew in for the gathering. Smith sabered a big bottle of Ferrari sparkling wine to launch the evening.

The restaurant occupies the ground floor of the former Sugar Factory. People came correct, and there couldn’t have been a higher concentration of expensive handbags this night in Vegas. And men in snappy suit jackets. Crab sliders, pasta Bolognese (winner!) and chicken waffles were passed.

