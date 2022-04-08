Nobu opens second Strip location

Acclaimed Japanese restaurant Nobu has opened at Paris Las Vegas, its second spot on the Strip, the property announced this morning.

The entrance to the new Nobu at Paris Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip. The first Nobu on the Strip is at Caesars Palace. (Provided by Paris Las Vegas)

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, a founder of Nobu Hospitality, which has more than 40 Nobu locations around the world. (Michael Rudin/Provided by Paris Las Vegas)

The new Nobu in Paris Las Vegas features natural woods, 140 seats and modern Japanese cooking from chef Nobu Matsuhisa. (Provided by Paris Las Vegas)

And Paris makes two for Nobu.

The acclaimed Japanese restaurant has opened at Paris Las Vegas, its second spot on the Strip, the property announced this morning. Nobu has more than 40 global locations; the first Nobu on the Strip opened at Caesars Palace.

“I look forward to sharing some of my favorite dishes and introducing a few signature creations in this beautifully designed space to all of the Las Vegas visitors from around the world,” said chef Nobu Matsuhisa, who founded Nobu Hospitality with Robert De Niro and producer Meir Teper.

The 140-seat restaurant, rendered in natural woods, offers the chef’s modern Japanese cooking, like salmon, toro, jumbo clam or sea urchin nigiri or sashimi; miso black cod; and Wagyu tacos. Nobu at Paris also serves vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free dishes.

Caesars Entertainment Inc., parent company of Paris Las Vegas, is expanding its relationship with Nobu Hospitality, the announcement said. At Caesars Atlantic City, Nobu is scheduled to open in late summer 2022, followed by the planned debut of Nobu Hotel Atlantic City by the end of the year. Nobu Hotel and restaurant in New Orleans are also planned as Harrah’s New Orleans becomes Caesars New Orleans.

Nobu at Paris Las Vegas is adjacent to Bobby’s Burgers and is open from 5 to 10 p.m. daily For more information, visit the restaurant website.